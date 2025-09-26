Home / Cricket / News / Blow for West Indies as Shamar Joseph ruled out of India Test tour

Blow for West Indies as Shamar Joseph ruled out of India Test tour

The Guyanese speedster, since making his debut last year, has already bagged 51 wickets in the 11 Tests he has played, averaging a brilliant 21.66 with an economy rate of just over 3

Shamar Joseph
West Indies' Shamar Joseph celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Josh Hazlewood on day three of the first cricket Test match at Kensington Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados, Friday, June 27, 2025.(Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Star West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph was on Friday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India due to an unspecified injury with uncapped all-rounder Johann Layne replacing him in the squad.

The two-match Test series is set to begin in Ahmedabad on October 2.

"Johann Layne has replaced Shamar Joseph in the squad for the Test series against India," Windies Cricket announced on X.

The board did not disclose the details of the 26-year-old Joseph's injury.

But it stated that he will be revaluated ahead of the white-ball series against Bangladesh, starting on October 18.

"Joseph has been ruled out due to an injury and will be re-evaluated ahead of the Bangladesh limited-overs series," the statement added.

His injury-forced is a massive blow to the tourists.

The Guyanese speedster, since making his debut last year, has already bagged 51 wickets in the 11 Tests he has played, averaging a brilliant 21.66 with an economy rate of just over 3.

The 22-year-old Layne, who hails from Barbados, is a seam bowling all-rounder.

He has played 19 First-Class matches, scoring 495 runs while picking up 66 wickets at an average of 22.28 with four five-wicket hauls to his name.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India vs West IndiesIndia cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

