Blow for West Indies as Shamar Joseph ruled out of India Test tour

Star West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph was on Friday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India due to an unspecified injury with uncapped all-rounder Johann Layne replacing him in the squad.

The two-match Test series is set to begin in Ahmedabad on October 2.

"Johann Layne has replaced Shamar Joseph in the squad for the Test series against India," Windies Cricket announced on X.

The board did not disclose the details of the 26-year-old Joseph's injury.

But it stated that he will be revaluated ahead of the white-ball series against Bangladesh, starting on October 18.

"Joseph has been ruled out due to an injury and will be re-evaluated ahead of the Bangladesh limited-overs series," the statement added.