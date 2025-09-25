Ravichandran Ashwin set to join Sydney Thunder for upcoming BBL season

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is poised to make his debut in the Big Bash League (BBL), joining the Sydney Thunder for the upcoming season. This move will make Ashwin the first prominent Indian cricketer to participate in the Australian T20 competition.

According to a report by Fox Sports, the 39-year-old has agreed to join the Thunder, with the official announcement from the franchise expected later this week.

Ashwin, who recently stepped away from international cricket as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL), has also entered the auction for the UAE's ILT20. He is likely to join the Thunder squad after that tournament concludes on January 4, covering the latter part of the BBL season, which runs from December 14 to January 18.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg is reported to have personally contacted Ashwin earlier this month to discuss the possibility of him playing in the league. His retirement from the IPL has removed restrictions previously imposed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which does not allow active Indian players to compete in overseas leagues. Since Ashwin did not take part in the BBL’s overseas player draft, Cricket Australia will need to grant him a special exemption, similar to the one approved for New Zealand’s Martin Guptill when he joined the Melbourne Renegades in 2022. Ashwin brought an end to his international career during India’s tour of Australia in December last year. Over a stellar career, he claimed 537 wickets in Test cricket, making him India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format, behind Anil Kumble’s 619.