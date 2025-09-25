Home / Cricket / News / Lisa Keightley appointed head coach of Mumbai Indians women's team

Lisa Keightley appointed head coach of Mumbai Indians women's team

Lisa Keightley
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
In a significant development ahead of the next WPL season, Mumbai Indians have named former Australian cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Lisa Keightley as the new Head Coach of their women’s squad.
 
Keightley, who was part of Australia’s victorious World Cup campaigns in 1997 and 2005, is widely acknowledged as one of the most accomplished coaches in women’s cricket. With an impressive playing background and a coaching journey that spans roles with Australia, England, and various top-tier domestic leagues, she brings deep expertise and leadership to the Mumbai Indians setup.
 
Strengthening an Already Dominant WPL Franchise
 
The Mumbai Indians Women have firmly established themselves as the most successful team in WPL history, securing two titles in three seasons—first in the inaugural 2023 edition and again in 2025. Keightley’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to continue that dominance and further elevate the team’s performance.
 
Nita Ambani Welcomes a “Trailblazer”
 
Mrs. Nita M. Ambani, co-owner of the Mumbai Indians, expressed her excitement about the appointment, saying:
 
“We are delighted to welcome Lisa Keightley to the Mumbai Indians family. She is a true pioneer in women’s cricket, admired for her dedication, knowledge, and impact on the sport. With her on board, we look forward to a new chapter of growth, success, and excellence.” 
 
Keightley on Joining Mumbai Indians
 
Keightley also shared her enthusiasm about the new role:
 
“It’s a privilege to become part of the Mumbai Indians, a franchise that leads by example in the WPL. I have long admired the team’s professionalism and values. I’m excited to work with this talented group of players and contribute to building on the winning culture.”
 
A Coaching Career Marked by Firsts and Success
 
Lisa Keightley holds the historic distinction of being the first woman to serve as full-time head coach of the England women’s team. She also led Australia’s national side and has coached in major franchise leagues, including the WBBL, The Hundred, and the WPL.
 
Her most recent success came just last month, when she guided the Northern Superchargers to the women’s title in The Hundred, showcasing her continued relevance and tactical acumen in the shortest format.
 
A Stellar Playing Career
 
Before transitioning to coaching, Keightley was a graceful and consistent opening batter for Australia. She represented the national team in 9 Test matches, 82 ODIs, and 1 T20I, earning praise for her technique and temperament.
 
With Keightley at the helm, Mumbai Indians Women look well-positioned to maintain their dominance and evolve further into one of the most formidable sides in women’s T20 cricket.

Cricket News

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

