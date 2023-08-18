Boom Boom is back! Bumrah makes India comeback after long injury break

India's pace bowling lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah is back in action after an injury break of nearly 12 months. In the meantime, Team India missed the services of Bumrah during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup and World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

If Bumrah proves his match fitness during the T20I series against Ireland, he will undoubtedly find a place in India's squad for the Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup. His return will strengthen India's bowling line-up for the marquee events.

Last year, he was out of action after frequent resurfacing of his back-stress fracture. He underwent surgery in March 2023, and after four months of rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, the pacer made India's comeback as a captain.

Here's the timeline of Bumrah's injuries:

September 2019

Jasprit Bumrah was out of action the first time due to back pain.

Scans revealed that the ace pacer was suffering from a lower-back stress fracture.

He was out of competitive cricket for four months, missing the Tests series vs Bangladesh and white-ball matches against Bangladesh, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Bumrah went to the UK for treatment but didn't undergo surgery.

He made a comeback against New Zealand and played five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

July 2022

Bumrah led India in the 5th Test against England. He also played one T20 International and two ODIs.

He was rested for the third ODI after he complained of back spasms.

August 2022

Bumrah was not available for Asia Cup 2022 due to an injury. He was under rehabilitation at NCA in Bengaluru.

September 2022

Bumrah was fast-tracked into the Indian squad for T20Is vs. Australia.

He was not picked for the first T20I but played the remaining two games, ending with figures 1-23 and 0-50. He bowled a total of 6 overs across two games.

September -October 2022

Bumrah didn't play in the T20I series against South Africa. While Rohit said due to niggle, a BCCI statement later revealed that he complained of back pain during the practice session and was subsequently ruled out of the series.

India went without Bumrah in the T20 World Cup.

December 2022

Bumrah's return to international cricket seemed near when he shared a video on Instagram, captioning it 'Full throttle.'





January 3, 2023

Bumrah was, first, not selected for the ODIs against Sri Lanka. But he was added to the India squad after a few days, with BCCI stating that he was declared fit by NCA.

January 9, 2023

Bumrah didn't travel with the team to Guwahati. He once again complained of a stiff back during a practice session. He was ruled out of the series and missed the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

March 2023

Bumrah underwent back surgery in New Zealand. He was ruled out of India's home season, IPL 2023, and WTC final.

April 2023

Bumrah began his rehabilitation at NCA. According to the BCCI roadmap, he was expected to return to competitive cricket in August.

July 2023

Bumrah started bowling with full intensity at NCA under the watchful eyes of VVS Laxman.

August 2023

As India's captain, Bumrah made international comeback in the T20I series against Ireland.