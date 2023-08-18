Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan best for middle-order, feels Saba Karim

Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan best for middle-order, feels Saba Karim

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim has backed Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan as the best replacement options at number 4 and 5 if first-choice players are not fit for the Asia Cup and World Cup

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav with their debut T20 International caps. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 4:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim has backed Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan as the best replacement options at number 4 and 5 if the first-choice players are not fit in time for the Asia Cup and World Cup.

India are expected to announce the squad for the Asia Cup in a few days and it remains to be seen if the preferred choices in Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul make the cut.

The selectors should take KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer into consideration they can be included in the team if they are fit. But the wait has not ended, the team will be announced on the 20th from what I know, they have the time until then, Karim told the media during a chat organised by Jio Cinema.

But if they are not fit, Ishan Kishan is a good option against Rahul since he can bat as an opener and in the middle-order, he added.

While Karim named three players for the No 5 slot, he said senior batter Suryakumar would be his first preference.

If Shreyas Iyer is not fit, you have 2-3 options to pick from, in Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav. But for me, Suryakumar has gained experience of playing one-day cricket both domestically and internationally. I will still back Suryakumar Yadav, Karim said.

Karim also backed Jasprit Bumrah to make the most of the opportunity to get match-time in Ireland. The team management and selectors would be more concerned about Jasprit Bumrah's fitness levels and match fitness.

This (series) is a T20 format and it (captaincy) won't add more burden on him. It will only help him to understand his body better. They (India) are playing three T20 games, he can play at different phases, he added.

Also Read

Wasim Jaffer feels Suryakumar won't be playing ODI World Cup: Here's why

'Play 45-50 balls..': Surya reveals Dravid, Rohit's advice for ODI cricket

WATCH: IND vs WI - Ishan Kishan thanks Rishabh Pant after maiden Test fifty

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

IND vs IRE: Bumrah kept thinking about World Cup prep throughout injury

World Cup: New Zealand to tour Bangladesh for three ODIs for preparations

IND, PAK will struggle to match power hitting skills of other teams: Latif

World Cup: Ravi Shastri bats for three left-handers in India's middle-order

Jofra Archer's World Cup dreams over: Luke Wright says he's run out of time

Topics :Suryakumar YadavIshan KishanIndia cricket teamICC ODI World Cup 2023Asia Cup

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story