Bowling against Virat Kohli is my dream, says Sri Lanka's Eshan Malinga

Sri Lankan uncapped pacer Eshan Malinga made headlines when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought him during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. The 22-year-old, with a base price of just Rs 30 lakh, was eventually acquired by SRH for Rs 1.20 crore after a tense bidding war. While many were surprised by SRH’s decision to invest heavily in an uncapped overseas player, Eshan’s performance in the inaugural season of the Lanka T10 Super League justifies their decision. His impressive bowling spells, including a three-wicket haul in Qualifier 2 against Galle Marvels, helped his team—the Hambantota Bangla Tigers—reach the final of the competition against Jaffna Kings. The final is scheduled for Thursday, December 19, at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the all-important final, Eshan Malinga spoke exclusively to Business Standard about his thoughts on the Lanka T10 Super League, the pressure of sharing his name with cricket legend Lasith Malinga, and his excitement about playing in the IPL.

Here are the highlights from Eshan Malinga's exclusive interview:

You’re currently playing in the Lanka T10 Super League, a relatively new cricket format. What has the experience been like for you?

This is my first T10 experience, and it’s also the league's debut season in Sri Lanka. The format is incredibly fast-paced—by far the quickest in cricket—which pushes players to adapt quickly and make split-second decisions. I think it’s a great platform to refine skills and gain valuable experience.

How will introducing the T10 League in Sri Lanka benefit young and upcoming cricketers?

It’s a tremendous opportunity for young players. This format forces cricketers to think on their feet and respond to challenging situations quickly. It provides a steep learning curve, which is invaluable for skill development and building confidence.

How has your journey with the Hambantota Bangla Tigers been so far?

It’s been an amazing experience. Playing T10 cricket for the first time with such a well-organised franchise has been a privilege. The team’s support, both on and off the field, has been incredible. I’ve enjoyed every moment of it.

Season 1 of the Lanka T10 Super League will conclude on December 19. Are there areas you feel could be improved or expanded for future seasons?

Definitely, adding two or three more teams would make the tournament more competitive and exciting. It’s been a fantastic start, but there’s always room for improvement to make it even better.

You performed exceptionally well in Qualifier 2, taking three wickets. How do you handle moments of doubt during high-pressure games?

In moments of uncertainty, I turn to my teammates. Their guidance and advice help me focus and make clear decisions. Having that support system is invaluable during high-pressure situations.

How do you mentally prepare for high-stakes matches like today’s final?

I stick to my routines, maintain a calm mindset, and trust in my abilities. Mental clarity is crucial. I focus on what I can control and avoid letting external pressures affect me.

Speaking of strengths, what would you say is your biggest asset as a bowler?

My pace is definitely my strongest asset. I’m confident that I can bowl yorkers and execute slow-ball cutters effectively. These skills are vital to my success as a bowler.

Who is your role model in cricket?

Brett Lee from Australia. He’s someone I’ve admired since I was young.

With a name like Malinga, do you ever feel added pressure to perform?

Not at all. Lasith Malinga and I are very different bowlers. He had a unique sling action, while my style is quite different. I don’t feel any additional pressure because of the name.

You’ve been picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL 2025. How excited are you about this opportunity?

I’m thrilled! Sunrisers Hyderabad has a roster filled with experienced players like Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, and Travis Head. Sharing the field with them will be a huge learning experience. The IPL is the biggest franchise league in the world, and it’s a dream platform for my career.

Is there a particular player you dream of bowling to?

Virat Kohli. Bowling to him would be an absolute dream.