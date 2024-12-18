WTC 2024 points table, IND-AUS's final qualification scenarios, SA schedule

Australia and India remained at their respective third and second position on ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table before the start of the Boxing Day Test, which begins on December 26, 2024. Meanwhile, South Africa remained at the top of WTC points table and their final Test series in current cycle begins on December 26 as well. While India and Australia play their fourth match of the five-match Test series, South Africa will host Pakistan for a two-match Test series. All eyes will be on the WTC leaderboard when people are enjoying their holidays ahead of the new year.

New Zealand out of the WTC final race

New Zealand, who were one of the favourites to qualify for the WTC 2023-25 finals after beating India 3-0, went down 1-2 against England in the recently concluded three-match Test series and ended their WTC 2023-25 cycle with 48.21 percentage points. This leaves South Africa (63.33 percentage points) and Sri Lanka (45.45 percentage points) as the only two teams left in the race to the final alongside India and Australia.

WTC 2025 final qualification scenarios

India (59.29 percentage points)

Matches left: 2 Tests vs Australia (Away).

India scenario for WTC final qualification

With India failing to win the second Test, the India could win the Test series by winning the remaining two matches. Here are the various prospect of series outcomes and how it will affect India's third consecutive WTC final qualification. Winning BGT 3-2: Reliance on Sri Lanka to Draw A 3-2 series win for India over Australia adds a layer of uncertainty. To maintain their position, India would need Sri Lanka to secure at least a draw in one of their two upcoming Tests against Australia, scheduled for January-February next year.

Drawing BGT 2-2: A Tricky Road Ahead

If India and Australia draw the series 2-2, the equation becomes more intricate. India would then need:

- Sri Lanka to defeat Australia by a minimum margin of 1-0 in their two-Test series.

This scenario underscores the fine margins at play.

Losing BGT 2-3: A Web of Dependence on Other Results

A 2-3 loss to Australia would place India in a precarious position, leaving their fate dependent on Sri Lanka. In tis case Sri lanka must clean sweep Australia in two-match Test series at home/

India upcoming Test schedule - Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Date and Day Against and match Venue Time Dec 26, Thu - Dec 30, Mon Australia vs India, 4th Test Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Match starts at Dec 26, 5:00 AM IST/10:30 AM LOCAL (Check match details here) Jan 03, Fri - Jan 07, Tue Australia vs India, 5th Test Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Match starts at Jan 03, 5 AM IST/10:30 AM local time (Check Match details here)

South Africa (59.26 percentage points) Series left: 2 Tests vs Pakistan (Home) Maximum attainable percenatge point for South Africa: 69.44 per cent South Africa's qualification scenarios for WTC final 2025 South Africa are almost set to play their first-ever WTC final. Being a storm at the home, Proteas are expected to beat Pakistan and qualify for the final as number 1 team. One Win and One Draws: A Risky Proposition Securing just one win and one draws would take South Africa to 58.88 percentage points. For this scenario to work in their favour, they would heavily rely on other results aligning perfectly. 2 Tests vs Pakistan (Home)Maximum attainable percenatge point for South Africa: 69.44 per cent

Series left: 2 Tests vs India (Home); 2 Tests vs Sri Lanka (Away)

Maximum attainable percentage point for the Aussies: 71.05 per cent South Africa schedule in ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Date and Day Teams and match details Venue Time Thu, 26 Dec '24 1st Test, South Africa vs Pakistan Centurion 1:30 PM IST, 8:00 am GMT | 10:00 am Local Fri, 03 Jan '25 2nd Test, South Africa vs Pakistan Cape Town 2:00 PM IST, 8:30 am GMT | 10:30 am Local Australia’s Path to WTC 2023-2025 Final qualification Despite India vs Australia 3rd Test ended in a draw, the Kangaroos remain in command of their journey to WTC2023-2025 final. Here’s how they can secure a top-two finish and keep their title hopes alive: 71.05 per cent

Scenario of a Border-Gavaskar Trophy Defeat: Still in the Race

If India win the BGT 3-2, Australia’s pathway remains intact. A 2-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka in their upcoming matches would elevate their PCT to 60.53, surpassing India’s maximum possible PCT of 58.77. Even in this case, only South Africa would be able to finish ahead of them.

Series left: 2 Tests vs Australia (Home)

Sri Lanka’s scenarios for WTC final 2025 qualification Following a defeat in Durban, Sri Lanka's chances hinge on a flawless performance in their remaining matches: Winning Two Tests: