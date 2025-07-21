Home / Cricket / News / Crossover at Old Trafford: When Cricket and Football united in Manchester

Manchester United and Team India
Manchester United and Team India (X/BCCI)
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
In a heartwarming and rare moment that brought together two sporting giants, Team India and Manchester United shared a memorable meet-up ahead of the highly anticipated fourth Test at Old Trafford. As the Indian cricket team prepared to face England in this crucial red-ball fixture, they took time out to visit Manchester United’s renowned training ground at Carrington. 
 
This special gathering saw players from both teams engage in a lively exchange of jerseys, skills, and camaraderie, delighting fans from both cricket and football around the world.
 
The meet-up generated significant buzz on social media, with Indian cricket enthusiasts expressing excitement over this unique cross-sport collaboration. The timing couldn’t have been better, with Manchester United returning to Carrington for their pre-season preparations just as Team India arrived in Manchester. A shared sponsorship with Adidas played a pivotal role in facilitating this interaction, highlighting the growing interconnectedness of global sports.
When Harry Met Siraj
 
One of the standout moments from the session was Manchester United defender Harry Maguire attempting his hand at cricket. Maguire was seen facing Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj in a game of tennis ball cricket, a fun and light-hearted contest that quickly caught the attention of fans worldwide.    A photo of Maguire batting went viral, with the United and England defender humorously reposting it on his Instagram story with the caption, "Thank god it was a tennis ball." This playful encounter offered a glimpse into the friendly spirit between the athletes, showcasing the lighter side of professional sports. 
 
On the flip side, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant showcased his football skills by calmly slotting a penalty kick against Manchester United’s reserve goalkeeper, Tom Heaton. Pant’s confident strike added an exciting football twist to the cricket-heavy meet-up, and the informal session was filled with moments of mutual admiration and enjoyment, bridging the gap between two very different sports cultures.
 
Coach Gambhir and Amorim’s candid talk
 
Off the field, the meeting also featured a candid interaction between Team India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and Manchester United’s manager Ruben Amorim. Photographs of the two coaches sharing a friendly conversation quickly made rounds on social media, symbolizing the strong spirit of sportsmanship and exchange of ideas. Their engagement added an extra layer of significance to the meet-up, showing that the collaboration extended beyond the players to the coaching staff as well.  Kuldeep Yadav sharing his football knowledge with Amorim  Ruben Amorim had a rare follower from the Indian team at the ground, in the form of Kuldeep Yadav who has been following the sport and the Premier League for quite some time now. Kuldeep asked Ruben a few questions about how the Manchester United side will play next season and also shared his admiration for Casemiro. 
 
India’s Test preparations face injury setbacks
 
While the crossover was a refreshing moment, Team India’s preparation for the Manchester Test hasn’t been without challenges. Fast bowlers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh have both sustained injuries that now put their availability for the game in doubt. Akash Deep is nursing a groin strain that emerged during the Lord’s Test, while Arshdeep injured his bowling hand in a training session at Beckenham, leaving the team concerned about their bowling resources ahead of the match.
 
To address these setbacks, selectors have drafted Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj as cover for the final two Tests of the series.
 
With key players injured and important matches on the horizon, the India-Manchester United crossover provided a much-needed moment of relaxation and joy. It highlighted how sports, regardless of discipline, can bring people together and create memorable experiences that transcend competition. For fans and players alike, this unique interaction will be remembered as a symbol of camaraderie, friendship, and the universal language of sport.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

