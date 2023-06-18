CWC Qualifier Day 1 preview: Hosts Zimbabwe take on Nepal, Windies face US



ZIM vs NEP, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details Zimbabwe, who missed out on qualifying for the 2019 ODI World Cup, would be looking to ensure that there are no errors this time around as they face Nepal in the first match of their Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 campaign. Nepal on the other hand would be eyeing an upset in the very first game. Looking at the form they are in currently, it wouldn’t be a surprise to have a close encounter in the first match itself.



Match No.- 01

Date- 18 June 2023 Match No.- 01



Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time

Venue- Harare Sports Club, Harare Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time



Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023

Live Stream and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star Sports



Also Read: Live Stream and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star SportsAlso Read: Cricket World Cup Qualifier group A: Windies and Zimbabwe are favourites Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023



Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Joylord Gumbie, Clive Madande (wk), Ryan Burl, Bradley Evans, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Nepal probable playing 11

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

Zimbabwe vs Nepal CWC Qualifier, Pitch Report





Also Read:



In the other game of the day, West Indies, the two-time World Cup winners would take on the first-time entrants in the Qualifier the United States of America at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare. Harare is known for producing pitches that give a lot of run-scoring opportunities. The Harare Sports Club is also one such ground with run-making being the easier part of the game. The ball does turn once it gets old. However, with two new balls in use, there is hardly any chance of the ball getting old.Also Read: CWC Qualifier group A: Dutch miss key players; Nepal, USA pose great threat



WI vs USA, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details This is the second time that the West Indies are in the Qualifiers and having the experience of playing top-flight cricket for almost a century, they would be the firm favourites against the US side, which was hammered in their last outing against Sri Lanka in the Warm-Up game.



Match No.- 02

Date- 18 June 2023 Match No.- 02



Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time

Venue- Takashinga Sports Club, Harare Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time



Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023

Live Stream and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star Sports Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023

West Indies probable playing 11



United States of America probable playing 11 Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul



WI vs USA, CWC Qualifier pitch report Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c) (wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Gajanand Singh, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Nostush Kenjige, Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan



Harare Weather Forecast In the two warm-up matches that took place at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, runs were seen aplenty with batters enjoying the friendly conditions. There would be the early swing as available in all matches that start at about 9-9:30 am. But chasing would be preferred by the teams winning the toss.

It's going to be sunny and chilly in Harare as the winners are at their best at this time of the year. The temperatures would range between 17 and 23 Degrees Celsius from 9 am to 5 pm- the match hours. A good game of cricket awaits the audience.