CWC Qualifier Day 1 preview: Hosts Zimbabwe take on Nepal, Windies face US

In the other game of the day, West Indies, the two-time World Cup winners would take on the first-time entrants in the Qualifier the United States of America at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare.

Harare is known for producing pitches that give a lot of run-scoring opportunities. The Harare Sports Club is also one such ground with run-making being the easier part of the game. The ball does turn once it gets old. However, with two new balls in use, there is hardly any chance of the ball getting old.