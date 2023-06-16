Home / Cricket / News / Women's Ashes 2023 schedule: Check full fixtures, timings and venues

The Women's Ashes 2023 will begin on June 22. With 54-52 points across all six editions, Australia is leading so far.

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 11:33 AM IST
The Women's Ashes 2023 is all set to begin on June 22 in England. The series will be played in a traditional multi-format structure, where the teams will play a one-off test, three T20Is and three ODIs.
In the Women's Ashes 2013 edition, England emerged victorious and they subsequently retained the coveted trophy in the 2013/14 series. However, Australia managed to win their first Ashes in 2015 as they defeated England at their home.

In 2016/17, the series went to a draw, and Australia continued their momentum in the 2019 and 2021/22 series as well. Currently, Australia is leading the overall with 54-52 across six editions of the Ashes so far.

Women Ashes 2023: Schedule
One-off Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham (3:30 PM IST/ 10:00 AM GMT/ 11:00 AM LOCAL)
First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston in Birmingham (11:30 PM IST/ 06:00 PM GMT/ 07:00 PM LOCAL)
Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval in London (11:30 PM IST/ 06:00 PM GMT/ 07:00 PM LOCAL)
Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s in London (11:30 PM IST/ 06:00 PM GMT/ 07:00 PM LOCAL)
First ODI: July 12 at County Ground in Bristol (6:30 PM IST/ 01:00 PM GMT/ 02:00 PM LOCAL)
Second ODI: July 16 at Rose Bowl in Southampton (3:30 PM IST/ 10:00 AM GMT/ 11:00 AM LOCAL)
Third ODI: July 18 at County Ground in Taunton (6:30 PM IST/ 01:00 PM GMT/ 02:00 PM LOCAL)

Women Ashes 2023: Squad

England

Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Australia

Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

