Women's Ashes 2023 schedule: Check full fixtures, timings and venues

In the Women's Ashes 2013 edition, England emerged victorious and they subsequently retained the coveted trophy in the 2013/14 series. However, Australia managed to win their first Ashes in 2015 as they defeated England at their home.

The Women's Ashes 2023 is all set to begin on June 22 in England. The series will be played in a traditional multi-format structure, where the teams will play a one-off test, three T20Is and three ODIs.