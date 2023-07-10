CWC Qualifier Final: Lanka lift cup with a thumping win over the Dutch

Sri Lanka were outstanding with the ball again as they triumphed over the Netherlands by a huge margin of 128 runs to end their brilliant Cricket World Cup Qualifier campaign in Harare, Zimbabwe. Maheesh Theekshana was once again the star that turned the game in favour of the Lankans, although the Dutch hardly put up a fight with the bat.

The Dutch were brilliant with the ball

Winning the toss and opting to bowl first, the Netherlands pulled things back after a 39-run opening wicket stand between Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Smarawickrama, who was pushed up the order to fill in for Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, who left early to prepare for the Pakistan series at home. The Dutch got two quick wickets to force the Lankans into the rebuilding phase.

The re-building by Sahan Arachchige

Sahan Arachchige, who got the chance to make his ODI debut only in the previous game against West Indies, did well to make sure that Sri Lanka were on the right track after the two early wickets. He added 72 with Kusal Mendis and 64 with Charith Asalanka for the third and fourth wicket respectively before falling for a well-made 54. He was the only Lankan to get past the 50 mark.

The floodgates open and Lanka all-out for 233

Once Arachchige fell, the floodgates opened up and the men from the island nation were suddenly 190/7 after being 180/3. Four important wickets of Arachchige, Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva and skipper Dasun Shanaka fell in that period. The two spinners, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana then did the repair job, adding 32 for the eighth wicket to provide some stability to the total. The Lankan innings ended at 233 in the 48th over.

Dutch chase never got going

The Dutch chase never started as they failed to build any kind of momentum. The target was not stiff at all and even after that, the entire team folded for 105 with only three players hitting the double-figure.

The opening pair of Vikramjeet Singh (13) and Max O’Dowd (33) put up 25 for the first wicket. The only other significant partnership was between O’Dowd and Logan van Beek (20). The duo added 36 for the seventh wicket.

Among the wicket takers, Theekshana had four to take his tally of wickets in this series to 21. Hasaranga, who already had 20 wickets to his name in this tournament, added two more. Fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka was in great rhythm too as he picked 3/18 in his seven overs and was named Player of the Match for this effort.



Williams named Player of the Series

Sean Williams of Zimbabwe scored 600 runs in seven games and was awarded Player of the Series, although his team failed to qualify for the World Cup after losing to Scotland anti-climatically in their last super-six match. The left-hander averaged exactly 100 and his strike rate was 139.12. Hasaranag was the highest wicket-taker and beat his compatriot Theekshana to it by just one wicket.