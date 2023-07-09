Home / Cricket / News / Women's Ashes: England's Capsey guides team to series victory in T20Is

Women's Ashes: England's Capsey guides team to series victory in T20Is

Alice Capsey's explosive knock of 46 off 23 powered England to a T20I series win by 2-1 against Australia at Lord's. This victory has kept the Women's Ashes alive with Australia leading 6-4

ANI Cricket
England women cricket team pose with trophy after beating world champions Australia in T20I series. Photo: England cricket

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Alice Capsey's explosive knock of 46 off 23 powered England to a T20I series win by 2-1 against Australia on Saturday.

After the blistering innings, "Player of the Match' Capsey said that they were able to put pressure on the opponent by playing to their own strengths.

"It's been unbelievable. To have my family here was amazing. We played to our strengths and put them under pressure. The backing I got from the start. The way I play, sometimes it will come off, and sometimes it won't. I've been working hard in the nets," Capsey said in the post-match presentation.

England won the third T20I match to seal the series by five wickets at Lord's.

Australia leads the multi-format series by 6-4. By winning the one-off Test (four points) and first T20I (two points), Australia gained a lead of 6-0 over the hosts. England bounced back with wins in two T20Is, to get four points to their name. England has won the T20I series 2-1.

England has three ODIs left to play, which will start from Wednesday onwards. It would be important for England to win all three ODIs if they want to win the Ashes.

Coming to the match, England put Australia to bat and visitors posted 155/7 on the board. Ellyse Perry (34 in 25 balls, three fours and a six), Ashleigh Gardner (32 in 25 balls with three fours and a six) and Beth Mooney (32 in 27 balls with five fours) played crucial knocks for the Aussies.

Nat-Sciver Brunt (2/31) was the pick of the bowlers for England.

Chasing 156, England lost six overs to rain and revised target was 119. Danielle Wyatt (26 in 15 balls with five fours) and Nat-Sciver (25 in 25 balls with two fours) laid a platform for young all-rounder Alice Capsey to go off with her bat in the end. She scored 46 in 23 balls, consisting of four boundaries and two sixes. England won the match by five wickets.

Megan Schutt (2/35) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia.

Capsey won the 'Player of the Match' award for her quickfire knock.

Danielle won the 'Player of the Series' award for scoring 109 runs in three games, which also included a knock of 76 runs in 46 balls in 2nd T20I.

Also Read

Ashes, 1st Test Day 3: Rain disrupts Bazball; England 28/2, lead by 35

Ashes 3rd Test Day 3: Rain in favour of England, hosts need 224 more to win

Ashes 2nd Test preview: England to test Australia by pace at green Lord's

Women's T20 WC: McGrath half-century helps Australia beat South Africa

Women's T20 WC: Aus continues winning run with 8-wicket win over Bangladesh

IND Women vs BAN: Skipper Harmanpreet, spinners star in easy win in 1st T20

ICC Meet: BCCI's revenue share and bilateral ODIs key agenda in Durban

Wake-up call before World Cup: Mehidy on BAN's ODI series loss to Afghans

Won't go to India, if they don't play Asia Cup here: Pak Sports Minister

CWC Qualifier Final preview: Confident and upbeat Dutch face unbeaten Lanka

Topics :The AshesAshes SeriesEngland vs AustraliaEngland cricket teamAustralia cricket team

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story