CWC Qualifier preview: Netherlands face Oman in a must-win super-six game



They now face Oman in their second game which is a must-win if they are to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023. Oman are already out of the reckoning having lost their first game of the super-six stage against hosts Zimbabwe. The Netherlands were very close to causing a second upset when they fell short by 21 runs against Sri Lanka in their first super-six encounter. They failed to capitalise on the momentum both while bowling and batting, resulting in a loss in a game which they should have won.

What's the form like of the two sides?

Oman finished third in their group after losing to Scotland and Sri Lanka. They won against Ireland and UAE. However, they gave it their all against Zimbabwe in the last game and almost reached the target of 333, falling short by just 14 runs.



What’s at stake in this game? The Netherlands finished second in their group losing only to Zimbabwe, that too after crossing the 300 mark with the bat. They bowled Sri Lanka out for 213 in their opening super-six game, right after their famous super-over win against West Indies in the group stage. But the Dutch were not able to chase down 214 and fell short.



What can we expect from this game? For Oman, it is just the pride and thrill of beating a team rated better than them. For the Netherlands, their entire World Cup qualification is at stake as a loss in this game would mean the end of all their qualification hopes.



Who are the players to look out for? Given how both the teams went all-out in their previous games, this game would be nothing less than a thriller. It could turn out one-sided too as the Dutch are under a lot of pressure to win. They would either succeed big time or fail miserably.



From Oman, Kashyap Prajapati would be delighted to have a go at yet another better team. He hit his second ODI century and the first versus a permanent member of the ICC against Zimbabwe in the last game. Along with him, Aaqib Ilyas with the bat and Fayyaz Butt with the ball have been in great touch. From the Netherlands, Logan van Beek, the man of all seasons would be the player to watch out for as he can turn the game with both the bat and ball in hand. He is the hero of the famous super-over win against West Indies. Teja Nidamanuru with the bat could be lethal as well. He already has a century in this tournament.

NED vs OMA, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details

Match No.- 05



Stage- Super Six

Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time

Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023

Netherlands probable playing 11

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt

Oman probable playing 11

Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Khushi (wk), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan

Netherlands vs Oman, Super Six, CWC Qualifier, Pitch Report

The Harare wicket has been a run mine in the group stages but in the only game of the super six, West Indies were bundled out easily. It gives the bowlers an early chance for swing. If they can take the wickets with the new ball, then they can change the game, otherwise, it becomes a proper flat wicket with no hopes at all for the bowlers.