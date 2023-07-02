Ashes 2nd Test, Day 5: Stokes herculean effort in vain, Aussies lead 2-0



However, in the part where he said that he wanted to entertain, Stokes stood true to his words as he played one of the best fourth-inning knocks in recent history. The English skipper scored 155 and almost single-handedly took his team home. But it was not to be. After the end of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, England skipper Ben Stokes had said that he always wanted to entertain people. But the question was, is winning less important than entertaining? He had said that he wanted to win the match as much as anything else, but his team is not result oriented, it rather believes in the process. The process failed the captain again as Australia went on to win the second Ashes Test at Lord’s by 43 runs and take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The Stokes masterclass

Chasing a target of 371 runs to win the match, England lost four quick wickets and were nowhere in the chase before Stokes got together with Ben Duckett. The duo not only made sure that no more wickets fell on Day 4 but also stitched together 127 runs to get the English close to the target and give them some hope. However, a rash shot had Duckett in the first session of Day 5 and a silly mistake from Jonny Bairstow cost him his wicket. The Bairstow wicket was controversial and fuelled Stokes to go all-out.



Australia wrap up the tail The skipper then added 108 runs with Broad and reached his hundred and then 150. He was dropped once by Steve Smith but did not stop playing his shots and it was one of these shots that ended his innings. He was in utter disbelief and did not want to move from the crease, after being caught by Carey off Josh Hazlewood as England needed only 70 more to win the game. He had carried his team from 44/4 to 301 and therefore leaving it here was an emotional moment.



Controversial dismissal of Bairstow With 70 needed and England seven down, the match could have turned interesting if the English tail applied itself. But that was not the case as Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson fell cheaply. Josh Tongue and James Anderson tried to put on a fight, but it was all matter of formality as they were all out for 327 and lost the game.



Where does England go from here? Jonny Bairstow left a ball from Pat Cummins, which looked like a bouncer and nonchalantly he walked down the wicket. Alex Carey, who was waiting behind the stumps, threw the ball at the stumps and hit it and the third umpire called it out because the rule mentions that the batter cannot leave his crease until the wicketkeeper has related the ball after keeping it in his gloves. Bairstow looked visibly shaken after the dismissal.

It is a tough question and the English captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum would have to answer it. England have played fearless cricket, but has that resulted in victories this Ashes? The answer is no and in the remaining three games, they must win all to get the Ashes back from the Aussies.