CWC Qualifier preview: Scots face the Dutch challenge for a World Cup berth



How’s the form of the two sides? It is the biggest match of the careers of many players from the Netherlands and Scotland as the two teams collide at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe in a super-six match of the Cricket World Cup (CWC) Qualifier. The winner of this game in all probability move to the Men's ODI World Cup 2023, to be held in India. The Dutch last played a World Cup in 2011 while the Scots did so in 2015.



The Scots though have lost only once in the tournament so far and that loss came against Sri Lanka in the group stage. They have beaten West Indies and Zimbabwe in the super-six and Oman, Ireland, and UAE in the group stage. The Netherlands won against the West Indies, USA, and Nepal in the group stage, and Oman in the super-six. The two matches they have lost in the tournament were against Sri Lanka in the super-six and Zimbabwe in the group stage. The super-six game was a match that the Dutch must have won, but lost by 21 runs, chasing 214 to win.



A World Cup berth-the biggest prize of the tournament is up for grabs in this game. Also, the winner will get a chance to feature in the final of the tournament against Sri Lanka who are the table toppers so far. What’s at stake in this game?



For Scotland to qualify, they just need a win. For the Netherlands to qualify, they not only need to win the match but do so by at least 33 runs if they are defending a target. If they are chasing down the total, it must be reached in 44 overs or less. Thus, the Dutch will be going all-out to achieve these goals. What can we expect from this game?



Logan van Beek Who are the players to look out for?



Chris Sole Logan van Beek could not perform up to expectations with the bat in the match against Sri Lanka. He did not get a chance to bat against Oman. But the experienced Dutchman would be looking to show his class with both the bat and ball in the upcoming and most important game of his career. If the Dutch win, it would be his first ODI World Cup.



NED vs SCO, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details Bowling at more than 150 kmph mostly, Chris Sole is going to be a huge threat to the Dutch. He did wonders against Zimbabwe and was the most important reason for the Scot victory as he picked two key wickets of skipper Craig Ervine and the highest run-getter Sean Williams in the powerplay.



Stage- Super Six Match No.- 08



Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time Date- July 06, 2023



Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Venue- Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo



Netherlands probable playing 11 Live Stream and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star Sports



Scotland probable playing 11 Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd



Netherlands vs Scotland, Super Six, CWC Qualifier, Pitch Report Matthew Cross (wk), Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole



Bulawayo Weather Forecast The Bulawayo pitch, apart from the first super-six game between Zimbabwe and Oman, has been a difficult one to bat on. The trend is likely to continue as even in the last game, Zimbabwe were unable to chase down 235. It will be a fight between the two strong bowling line-ups of Scotland and the Netherlands.

It is going to be a sunny day at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The minimum temperature during the match hours would be 10 degrees Celcius while the maximum would be 20. There are no chances of rain at all and thus a full-fledged game will be up for the offing.