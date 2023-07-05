Home / Cricket / News / CWC Qualifier preview: Scots face the Dutch challenge for a World Cup berth

CWC Qualifier preview: Scots face the Dutch challenge for a World Cup berth

Scotland who beat permanent ICC members Ireland, West Indies and Zimbabwe, will face the Netherlands, another team that played in the ODI Super League. A win here would send the Scots to the World Cup

BS Web Team New Delhi
Vikramjit Singh of the Netherlands hit his first ODI century against Oman in the CWC Qualifier. Photo: ICC

4 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

It is the biggest match of the careers of many players from the Netherlands and Scotland as the two teams collide at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe in a super-six match of the Cricket World Cup (CWC) Qualifier. The winner of this game in all probability move to the Men's ODI World Cup 2023, to be held in India. The Dutch last played a World Cup in 2011 while the Scots did so in 2015. 
How’s the form of the two sides?

The Netherlands won against the West Indies, USA, and Nepal in the group stage, and Oman in the super-six. The two matches they have lost in the tournament were against Sri Lanka in the super-six and Zimbabwe in the group stage. The super-six game was a match that the Dutch must have won, but lost by 21 runs, chasing 214 to win. 
The Scots though have lost only once in the tournament so far and that loss came against Sri Lanka in the group stage. They have beaten West Indies and Zimbabwe in the super-six and Oman, Ireland, and UAE in the group stage. 

What’s at stake in this game?
A World Cup berth-the biggest prize of the tournament is up for grabs in this game. Also, the winner will get a chance to feature in the final of the tournament against Sri Lanka who are the table toppers so far. 

What can we expect from this game?
For Scotland to qualify, they just need a win. For the Netherlands to qualify, they not only need to win the match but do so by at least 33 runs if they are defending a target. If they are chasing down the total, it must be reached in 44 overs or less. Thus, the Dutch will be going all-out to achieve these goals. 

Who are the players to look out for?
Logan van Beek

Logan van Beek could not perform up to expectations with the bat in the match against Sri Lanka. He did not get a chance to bat against Oman. But the experienced Dutchman would be looking to show his class with both the bat and ball in the upcoming and most important game of his career. If the Dutch win, it would be his first ODI World Cup. 
Chris Sole

Bowling at more than 150 kmph mostly, Chris Sole is going to be a huge threat to the Dutch. He did wonders against Zimbabwe and was the most important reason for the Scot victory as he picked two key wickets of skipper Craig Ervine and the highest run-getter Sean Williams in the powerplay. 
NED vs SCO, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details

Match No.- 08
Stage- Super Six

Date- July 06, 2023
Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time

Venue- Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023

Live Stream and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star Sports
Netherlands probable playing 11

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd
Scotland probable playing 11

Matthew Cross (wk), Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole
Netherlands vs Scotland, Super Six, CWC Qualifier, Pitch Report

The Bulawayo pitch, apart from the first super-six game between Zimbabwe and Oman, has been a difficult one to bat on. The trend is likely to continue as even in the last game, Zimbabwe were unable to chase down 235. It will be a fight between the two strong bowling line-ups of Scotland and the Netherlands.
Bulawayo Weather Forecast

It is going to be a sunny day at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The minimum temperature during the match hours would be 10 degrees Celcius while the maximum would be 20. There are no chances of rain at all and thus a full-fledged game will be up for the offing. 

Also Read

CWC Qualifier Day 10 preview: SL, SCO fight for four wins; IRE for first

CWC Qualifier Day 8 preview: Ireland fight for survival, Oman face Scotland

CWC Qualifier Day 4 preview: Ireland seek recovery, Oman second victory

CWC Qualifier preview: Zimbabwe face Scotland, World Cup berth up for grabs

CWC Qualifier Day 2 preview: Sri Lanka take on UAE, Oman challenge Ireland

Test rankings: Kane Willieamson goes past Root to become number one batter

Ashes 3rd Test preview: ENG vs AUS playing 11, weather and live streaming

BCCI appoints Nooshin Al Khadeer as interim coach for women's team: Report

CWC Qualifier: Sole reason for Zimbabwe's misery, Scot march continues

BCCI names Ajit Agarkar as chief selector of Indian men's cricket team

Topics :Cricket World Cup QualifierNetherlandsscotlandcricket world cupBS Web ReportsICC

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story