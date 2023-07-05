BCCI appoints Nooshin Al Khadeer as interim coach for women's team: Report

Al Khadeer, who was the bowling coach of Gujarat Ginats during WPL 2023, will accompany the Indian team for the Bangladesh tour. She was the coach of India's Under 19 team, which won the inaugural edition of the Women's World Cup in South Africa earlier this year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appointed former off-spinner Nooshin Al Khadeer as interim coach of the Indian women's team.