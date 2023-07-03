Home / Cricket / News / CWC Qualifier preview: Zimbabwe face Scotland, World Cup berth up for grabs

CWC Qualifier preview: Zimbabwe face Scotland, World Cup berth up for grabs

Zimbabwe, who lost for the first time in this tournament in their last game against Sri Lanka, would look to bounce back and win the tie against Scotland to qualify for the World Cup

BS Web Team New Delhi
Sikandar Raza got 4/55 and 102* with the bat to guide Zimbabwe to six wicket win over Netherlands in CWC Qualifier 2023. Photo: ICC

4 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Scotland, who beat West Indies in their last game, would be up against Zimbabwe. They have a chance to win the match, upset the hosts and also vie for a World Cup berth. Zimbabwe on the other hand would be looking to brush aside the disappointment from their last game against Sri Lanka where they were blanked in all the departments. Thus, this game could be one of the most tightly contested. 
How’s the form of the two sides?

Zimbabwe have lost only one game in the tournament and that was against Sri Lanka in their last game in the super six. Interestingly, Scotland too have lost only one game and that was also against Sri Lanka. Thus the two teams are on the same platform in terms of wins and losses. 
What’s at stake in this game?

For Zimbabwe, it is the World Cup berth at stake. If they win, they are through to the World Cup 2023. They already have six points and a win would get them to eight points. In that case, the Netherlands and Scotland would not be able to reach that mark and hence would be out of the race, giving Zimbabwe an open field to march through. 
For Scotland, if they win, they would only have the Netherlands to beat in thier last game and march to the World Cup. 

What can we expect from this game?
Expect nothing else but fierce fighting from both sides as this is probably the biggest game for most players of both sides. A World Cup comes once in four years and only 10 elite teams play it. Thus, making it to the last 10 is the ultimate goal for teams like Zimbabwe and Scotland. 

Who are the players to look out for?
Sean Williams

With 588 runs in six innings at more than 115 runs per innings is as big a batting performance as it can get. The left-hander has struck three centuries and two half-centuries in six innings, meaning that he has just not failed. He could be the game-changer for Zimbabwe in that game as well. With motivation by his side, he might be the man that sends the Chevrons to the World Cup. 
Brendon McMullen

McMullen was in the side because top batters retired just before the World Cup Qualifiers for Scotland. This 23-year-old youngster has utilised the opportunity brilliantly. He has scored 224 runs with a century to his name at 44.80 and has also taken 10 wickets in the five matches. He could be the biggest game-changer for Scotland in this game.  
ZIM vs SCO, CWC Qualifier 2023: Details

Match No.- 06

Stage- Super Six

Date- July 04, 2023

Time- 12:30 pm IST, 09:00 am Local Time

Venue- Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Series- Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023

Live Stream and Broadcast in India: Disney Plus Hotstar, Fancode and Star Sports
Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Joylord Gumbie (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
Scotland probable playing 11

Matthew Cross (wk), Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole
Netherlands vs Oman, Super Six, CWC Qualifier, Pitch Report

The Bulawayo pitch, apart from the first super-six game between Zimbabwe and Oman, has been a difficult one to bat on. The trend is likely to continue. Also, Craig Ervine would like to win the toss this time around and chase, which has been his team’s strength throughout the tournament. 
Bulawayo Weather Forecast

Though it rained in Harare for the fifth match of the super-six stage, Bulawayo is supposed to remain rain-free. Although the Mets have a forecast of clouds returning to the sky post-noon, they will not bring rain with them. The minimum temperature during the match hours would be 14 degrees Celcius while the maximum would be 23. 

Cricket World Cup QualifierZimbabwescotlandcricket world cup

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

