David Warner accomplishes unique record against Punjab Kings in IPL

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has accomplished a record of smashing the most fifty-plus runs against any opponent in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Warner clinched this unique record against Punjab Kings by scoring 54 off 27 balls.

He has the most fifty-plus scores against any opponent, Punjab Kings in his case, with a total of 13 half-centuries in 24 innings.

Australian Batter also scored 1059 runs against PKBS with an average of 50.42 and a strike rate of 144.27.

This season, Warner has scored 384 runs in 12 matches. He has an average of 32.00 with a strike rate of 126.73. He has clinched five fifties so far in IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has the second most half-centuries against any opponent in IPL. Virat has the second most fifties against Delhi Capitals, scoring 10 half-centuries while Warner has the same amount of fifties against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Warner achieved an individual milestone but could not take his side to a win, they lost to Punjab Kings by 31 runs.

Except for Warner no other DC batter stepped up. On the other hand, PBKS bowlers bowled exceptionally well, Harpreet Brar took four wickets by conceding 30 runs. Nathan Ellis and Rahul Chahar dismissed two batters each.

The one-man show from Prabhsimran, who clinched his maiden IPL century, helped Punjab Kings to post 167/7 against Delhi Capitals.

Tight bowling from DC bowlers, restricted PBKS to a feasible target of 167 to chase. Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowler from the Delhi side, he took two wickets by conceding just 27 runs. Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav and Mukesh Kumar got one scalp each.