DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Chahar gets two in two, Delhi 26/3 in 5

Chennai Super Kings, with 15 points from 13 games, head to the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground of the Arun Jaitley Stadium with an aim to win the match against the Delhi Capitals. A victory here would get them through to the playoffs, but a loss might just have them pack their bags because they would be dependent on other results. ,
DC vs CSK Toss, IPL 2023
The toss between Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner and his Chennai Super Kings’ counterpart MS Dhoni took place at 03:00 pm IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It was won by Dhoni who opted to bat first. ,
Delhi Capitals playing 11
David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje,
Impact Substitute Options:
Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Praveen Dubey, Ripal Patel and Abhishek Porel,
Chennai Super Kings playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana,
Impact Substitute Options:
Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subranshu Senapathi, Shaik Rasheed and Akash Singh,
DC vs CSK, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi here.