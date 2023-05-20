Home / Cricket / IPL / News / DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Chahar gets two in two, Delhi 26/3 in 5

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Chahar gets two in two, Delhi 26/3 in 5

Indian Premier League 2023 Live Updates, DC vs CSK: The opening pair of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad added 148 runs for 1st wicket and gave the platform for Chennai to reach 223/3 eventually

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Chahar gets two in two, Delhi 26/3 in 5

2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
Follow Us

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023 
Read More

Key Event

5:58 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Rile Rossouw played down

5:55 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Chahar gets Salt with a slower delivery

5:51 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Four overs gone, Delhi struggling to get off the blocks quicker

5:48 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Rayudu catches a great one to send Prithvi Shaw packing

5:48 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw in as impact player

5:47 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai set a target of 224 for Delhi to win the match

5:16 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: The Drama continues

5:07 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Conway walks back for 52-ball 87

5:04 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Finally a wicket as Khaleel gets Dube! Dhoni in with Chennai 195/2 after 18

5:01 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Yes it's a home game for Delhi! Chennai 179/1 after 17 overs

5:00 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Who will get the second wicket for Delhi? Chennai 167/1 after 16 overs

4:59 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Sakariya gets Gaikwad, Chennai 148/1 after 15 overs

4:57 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Conway in sublime touch, Chennai 140/0 after 14 overs

4:56 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Fifty up for Conway, Chennai 127/0 after 13 overs

4:56 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: 100 up, Chennai 117/0 after 12 overs

4:54 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Bang-Bang goes Ruturaj, Chennai 97/0 after 11 overs

4:53 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Fifty up for Gaikwad in style, Chennai 87/0 after 10 overs

4:51 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Indeed, Chennai 72/0 after 9 overs

4:50 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Who will take the wicket for Delhi? Chennai 66/0 after 8 overs

4:49 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Ruturaj smoking them, Chennai 60/0 after 7 overs

4:48 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Wicket is the need of the hour for Capitals, Chennai 52/0 after 6 overs

4:47 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: 50 up for the Super Kinsg, Chennai 50/0 after 5 overs

4:46 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: The Super Kinsg are flying, Chennai 41/0 after 4 overs

4:44 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Brilliant start, Chennai 30/0 after 3 overs

4:44 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Rutu and Conway off the mark, Chennai 19/0 after 2 overs

4:43 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Just before the game started, Jadeja and Dada meet

4:42 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: And it begins

4:37 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings playing 11

4:36 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals playing 11

4:36 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Toss details

4:36 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Very crucial encounter for the Super Kings

4:34 PM May 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of DC vs CSK, IPL 2023 match

5:58 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Rile Rossouw played down

 
Rile Rossouw got a bit of room on the offside and tried to cut the ball, which was not short enough. All he managed to do was chop it back on his stumps to give Deepak Chahar two wickets in two balls. Delhi are 26/3 after 5 overs. 
 

5:55 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Chahar gets Salt with a slower delivery

 
Deepak Chahar bowled a cutter, which was almost a leg spinner and Phil Salt, looking to go over the top, could manage to get only as far as Ajinkya Rahane at covers. The second wicket falls for Delhi in the fifth over only
 

5:51 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Four overs gone, Delhi struggling to get off the blocks quicker

 
The Delhi Capitals have just not been able to get going after losing Prithvi Shaw early. They have scored just 17 runs in the first four overs at the loss of one wicket 
 

5:48 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Rayudu catches a great one to send Prithvi Shaw packing

5:48 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw in as impact player

5:47 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Chennai set a target of 224 for Delhi to win the match

5:16 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: The Drama continues

 
MS Dhoni walked in at number three in this innings to give the crowd a glimpse of the great man executing his finishing skills. However, he has not been able to hit the ball high and handsome as he managed to get only 5 off 4 balls, even after getting a waist high full toss and full toss and then a length ball in the last three deliveries of the last over. 
 

5:07 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Conway walks back for 52-ball 87

5:04 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Finally a wicket as Khaleel gets Dube! Dhoni in with Chennai 195/2 after 18

5:01 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Yes it's a home game for Delhi! Chennai 179/1 after 17 overs

5:00 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Who will get the second wicket for Delhi? Chennai 167/1 after 16 overs

4:59 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Sakariya gets Gaikwad, Chennai 148/1 after 15 overs

4:57 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Conway in sublime touch, Chennai 140/0 after 14 overs

4:56 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Fifty up for Conway, Chennai 127/0 after 13 overs

4:56 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: 100 up, Chennai 117/0 after 12 overs

4:54 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Bang-Bang goes Ruturaj, Chennai 97/0 after 11 overs

4:53 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Fifty up for Gaikwad in style, Chennai 87/0 after 10 overs

4:51 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Indeed, Chennai 72/0 after 9 overs

4:50 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Who will take the wicket for Delhi? Chennai 66/0 after 8 overs

4:49 PM May 23

DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Ruturaj smoking them, Chennai 60/0 after 7 overs

Topics :MS DhoniIndian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsChennai Super KingsDavid Warner

First Published: May 20 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story