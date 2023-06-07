Disney Star onboards 28 sponsors for India vs Australia WTC final



Star Sports network has onboarded 15 sponsors, and Hotstar has onboarded 13 sponsors across categories ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final that will be played between June 7 to June 11. The World Test Championship final is starting today and will be played between two cricket giants, Australia and India, in Oval, England. The final match of WTC has gained massive popularity and that might be the reason that Disney and Star roped in 28 sponsors for the World Test Championship Final.



Beyond these 15 sponsors, Star Sports network has also onboarded 40 advertisers and 45+ brands. According to financial express report, Star sports sponsors include Bajaj Allianz, LAYER’R SHOT, Pokerbaazi, MRF, Samco Securities, Jindal Panther Steel, Ultratech Cement, DBS Bank, Atomberg Technologies, Maruti Suzuki, Charged By Thums Up, Hero Motocorp, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Livguard Energy Technologies, Allied Blenders, and Distilleries.



While commenting on the sponsorship, Ajit Varghese, head of Network – Ad Sales at Disney Star said, “We have collaborated with advertisers from various domains, across Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar to help them achieve their desired business objectives through this marquee event. The response has been overwhelming so far, resulting in the sale of all key features well in advance.” Disney+ Hotstar roped Baazi games as co-presenting sponsors, while ICICI Prudential Mutual Funds as Co-power sponsors. It also has a bunch of associate sponsors, namely Bajaj Allianz, Scaler Academy, Policy Bazaar, Paisa Bazaar, Club Mahindra, Coca Cola, HSBC, Maruti Suzuki, Uber, L’Oreal and Castrol.