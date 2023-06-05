Home / Cricket / News / WTC Final: Cameron Green hopes to bring in Rohit's calmness in his approach

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green hopes to bring the calmness of Rohit Sharma into his game, having spent a quality time with the India captain in the Mumbai Indians dug out in IPL this year

Press Trust of India
Jun 04 2023
Australia all-rounder Cameron Green hopes to bring the calmness of Rohit Sharma into his game, having spent a quality time with the India captain in the Mumbai Indians dug out in IPL this year.

Green, with 452 runs and six wickets, played a key role in MI's campaign this season under Rohit's captaincy, even though the five-time champions were eventually knocked out in Qualifier 2.

"The calmness he (Rohit) has out in the middle is so evident," Green told ICC ahead of the World Test Championship Final against India at The Oval, starting June 7.

"He's obviously been there and done that for 10 years. To be out there with him and just talk through a situation was awesome.

"My role was trying to be aggressive and then he obviously showed ways to go about it, whether it was attacking spin, attacking pace, kind of picking your bowler in a way," the 24-year-old added.

Green joined the Australia side late and made his first appearance at training session on Thursday.

While the Mumbai teammates will now be WTC Final foes, Green can turn to what he learnt from the India skipper throughout the IPL and during their crucial century partnership against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final IPL league game when they meet in the red-ball showdown.

Gearing up for the marquee clash, Green believes in-form Virat Kohli is definitely going to a big threat.

"Virat Kohli. I think he always tries to be the man to stand up in big moments," he said.

"A World Test Championship is obviously a massive moment, so I look forward to that."

Green feels there won't be any problem for him to switch gears from T20 format to Test cricket.

"There is nothing like Test cricket when you're kind of out in the middle," he said.

"Obviously your nerves are running really high. I think the best players are the best ones that are able to handle that.

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 12:20 AM IST

