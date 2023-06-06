Home / Cricket / News / Wasim Akram compared Gill with Sachin Tendulkar, praised Indian opener

Wasim Akram compared Gill with Sachin Tendulkar, praised Indian opener

Pakistan's former cricketer praised Indian opener, says Shubman Gill is like Sachin Tendulkar. Shubman has scored 890 runs in IPL 2023.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Wasim Akram compared Gill with Sachin Tendulkar, praised Indian opener

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 12:15 PM IST
Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram praised the Indian opener Shubman Gill after his incredible IPL season, where he scored 890 runs in 17 innings, and compared him with the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.
Akram, who himself ranked among the top international bowlers of all time, praised Shubman and called him the future superstar.

While comparing Shubman Gill with Tendulkar, the former Pakistan pacer said bowling to Shuman in T20 is like bowling Sachin Tendulkar in initial overs in ODIs, when fields are restricted.
In a discussion with Sportskeeda, Wasim shared his thoughts about the Indian opener and said, "If I was bowling to [Sanath] Jayasuriya and [Romesh] Kaluwitharana, I know I have a chance of getting them out because they try to go after every ball. Players like Sachin and Gill play proper cricketing shots."

He also complimented Gill's adaptability to different formats and says Gill is a special talent and can score in all three formats with the same consistency. He called Gill the future Superstar.
Wasim also looks surprised over KKR's decision of releasing him, he told sportskeeda that “His basics are right. I don’t know how the previous franchise released him, not realising his potential and not realising he can be the future captain, not just in franchise cricket; maybe eventually for India too," he said."

He further added, “They did not realise that this guy is going to win them tournaments, not just games.”

Gill Scored 890 runs in IPL 2023

Shubman Gill has been in splendid form this year, which helped his team to reach finals and ended this season as runner-up. He scored 890 runs in 17 innings and became the second-highest scorer of the IPL after Virat Kohli. Virat, in 2016, scored 973 runs which is the highest individual score in any IPL season.

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

