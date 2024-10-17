Ducks in a row: Five Indian batters score zero in first Test vs New Zealand

Rohit Sharma's Team India also registered an unwanted Test record as five batters went back to the pavilion on a duck for the fourth time in Test cricket history.
|India 1st Inning
|46-10 (31.2 ov) CRR:1.47
|Batter
|Dismissals
|Runs
|Balls
|Fours
|Sixes
|Strike Rate
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c AY Patel b WO Rourke
|13
|63
|1
|0
|20.63
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|b T Southee
|2
|16
|0
|0
|12.5
|Virat Kohli
|c G Phillips b WO Rourke
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Sarfaraz Khan
|c D Conway b M Henry
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|c T Latham b M Henry
|20
|49
|2
|0
|40.82
|KL Rahul
|c TA Blundell b WO Rourke
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Ravindra Jadeja
|c AY Patel b M Henry
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|c G Phillips b M Henry
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kuldeep Yadav
|c (sub MG Bracewell) b M Henry
|2
|17
|0
|0
|11.76
|Jasprit Bumrah
|c M Henry b WO Rourke
|1
|3
|0
|0
|33.33
|Mohammed Siraj
|Not out
|4
|16
|1
|0
|25
|Extras
|4 (b 0, Ib 1, w 2, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|46 (10 wkts, 31.2 Ov)
|Bowler
|Overs
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|No Ball
|Economy
|Tim Southee
|6
|4
|8
|1
|0
|1.33
|Matt Henry
|13.2
|3
|15
|5
|0
|1.13
|William O'Rourke
|12
|6
|22
|4
|1
|1.83
India fall of wickets in Bengaluru Test vs New Zealand on October 17, 2024
- 9-1(Rohit Sharma 6.3)
- 9-2(Virat Kohli 8.6)
- 10-3(Sarfaraz Khan 9.4)
- 31-4(Yashasvi Jaiswal 20.5)
- 33-5(KL Rahul 22.4)
- 34-6(Ravindra Jadeja 23.5)
- 34-7(Ravichandran Ashwin 23.6)
- 39-8(Rishabh Pant 25.3)
- 40-9(Jasprit Bumrah 26.2)
- 46-10(Kuldeep Yadav 31.2)
|Most numbers of ducks in one Test innings
|Team
|Score
|Ducks
|Inns
|Result
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|India
|152
|6
|1
|lost
|v England
|Manchester
|07-Aug-14
|India
|153
|6
|2
|won
|v South Africa
|Cape Town
|03-Jan-24
|India
|277
|5
|3
|lost
|v Australia
|Adelaide
|23-Jan-48
|India
|165
|5
|3
|lost
|v England
|Leeds
|05-Jun-52
|India
|46
|5
|1
|Underway
|v New Zealand
|Bengaluru
|17-Oct-24
|India
|83
|5
|1
|Drawn
|v New Zealand
|Mohali
|10-Oct-99