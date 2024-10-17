Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ducks in a row: Five Indian batters score zero in first Test vs New Zealand

Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin were the five batters dismissed on duck against the Kiwis at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Most numbers of ducks in one Test innings by India
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 2:14 PM IST
Indian cricket team suffered a nightmare of a start in the first Test against New Zealand at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, as they were bowled out on their lowest Test score at home, i.e., 46.

Rohit Sharma's Team India also registered an unwanted Test record as five batters went back to the pavilion on a duck for the fourth time in Test cricket history. 

Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin were the five batters dismissed on duck against the Kiwis at Chinnaswamy. However, India managed to escape matching their highest number of ducks in a Test innings, which is six against England in 2014 and South Africa in 2024. 



India 1st Inning
46-10 (31.2 ov) CRR:1.47
Batter Dismissals Runs Balls Fours Sixes Strike Rate
Yashasvi Jaiswal c AY Patel b WO Rourke 13 63 1 0 20.63
Rohit Sharma (C) b T Southee 2 16 0 0 12.5
Virat Kohli c G Phillips b WO Rourke 0 9 0 0 0
Sarfaraz Khan c D Conway b M Henry 0 3 0 0 0
Rishabh Pant (WK) c T Latham b M Henry 20 49 2 0 40.82
KL Rahul c TA Blundell b WO Rourke 0 6 0 0 0
Ravindra Jadeja c AY Patel b M Henry 0 6 0 0 0
Ravichandran Ashwin c G Phillips b M Henry 0 1 0 0 0
Kuldeep Yadav c (sub MG Bracewell) b M Henry 2 17 0 0 11.76
Jasprit Bumrah c M Henry b WO Rourke 1 3 0 0 33.33
Mohammed Siraj Not out 4 16 1 0 25
Extras 4 (b 0, Ib 1, w 2, nb 1, p 0)
Total 46 (10 wkts, 31.2 Ov)
Bowler Overs Maiden Runs Wickets No Ball Economy
Tim Southee 6 4 8 1 0 1.33
Matt Henry 13.2 3 15 5 0 1.13
William O'Rourke 12 6 22 4 1 1.83

This is only the second time India has recorded five ducks in a Test innings while playing on home soil. The last time it happened was in 1999, against the Kiwis. That match eventually ended in a draw.

India fall of wickets in Bengaluru Test vs New Zealand on October 17, 2024

  • 9-1(Rohit Sharma 6.3)
  • 9-2(Virat Kohli 8.6)
  • 10-3(Sarfaraz Khan 9.4)
  • 31-4(Yashasvi Jaiswal 20.5)
  • 33-5(KL Rahul 22.4)
  • 34-6(Ravindra Jadeja 23.5)
  • 34-7(Ravichandran Ashwin 23.6)
  • 39-8(Rishabh Pant 25.3)
  • 40-9(Jasprit Bumrah 26.2)
  • 46-10(Kuldeep Yadav 31.2)

Most number of ducks in a Test innings for India

Team Score Ducks Inns Result Opposition Ground Match Date
India 152 6 1 lost v England Manchester 07-Aug-14
India 153 6 2 won v South Africa Cape Town 03-Jan-24
India 277 5 3 lost v Australia Adelaide 23-Jan-48
India 165 5 3 lost v England Leeds 05-Jun-52
India 46 5 1 Underway v New Zealand Bengaluru 17-Oct-24
India 83 5 1 Drawn v New Zealand Mohali 10-Oct-99


First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

