Full list of India's lowest score in Test cricket history at home, overseas

On the second day of the first Test against New Zealand at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s decision to bat first backfired as the visitors were bundled out for a mere 46 runs, their lowest score in Test cricket at home. India’s previous lowest Test score on home soil was 75 against West Indies in Delhi.
Top five Lowest score by India at home
|India's lowest score in Test cricket history at home
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|India
|46
|31.2
|NA
|1
|vs New Zealand
|Bengaluru
|17-Oct-24
|India
|75
|30.5
|2.43
|1
|v West Indies
|Delhi
|25-Nov-87
|India
|76
|20
|3.8
|1
|v South Africa
|Ahmedabad
|03-Apr-08
|India
|83
|38.5
|2.13
|4
|v England
|Chennai
|14-Jan-77
|India
|83
|27
|3.07
|1
|v New Zealand
|Mohali
|10-Oct-99
|India
|89
|54.2
|1.63
|2
|v New Zealand
|Hyderabad (Deccan)
|15-Oct-69
Abysmal at Adelaide
While India’s lowest score on home tests is 46, India's lowest score on away tests is even lower. India was bundled out on 36 against by Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Adelaide in 2020, which is not only their lowest total in away Tests but also their lowest score in overall Test cricket.
Lowest score by India in Test cricket history
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|RR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Match Date
|India
|36
|21.2
|1.68
|3
|v Australia
|Adelaide
|17-Dec-20
|India
|42
|17
|2.47
|3
|v England
|Lord's
|20-Jun-74
|India
|46
|31.2
|NA
|1
|v New Zealand
|Bengaluru
|17-Oct-24
|India
|58
|21.3x8
|2.03
|2
|v Australia
|Brisbane
|28-Nov-47
|India
|58
|21.4
|2.67
|2
|v England
|Manchester
|17-Jul-52
|India
|66
|34.1
|1.93
|4
|v South Africa
|Durban
|26-Dec-96
|India
|67
|24.2x8
|2.07
|3
|v Australia
|Melbourne
|06-Feb-48
|India
|75
|30.5
|2.43
|1
|v West Indies
|Delhi
|25-Nov-87
|India
|76
|20
|3.8
|1
|v South Africa
|Ahmedabad
|03-Apr-08
|India
|78
|40.4
|1.91
|1
|v England
|Leeds
|25-Aug-21
|India
|81
|35.5
|2.26
|4
|v West Indies
|Bridgetown
|27-Mar-97
|India
|81
|26.3x8
|2.3
|3
|v New Zealand
|Wellington
|13-Feb-76
|India
|82
|36.3
|2.24
|3
|v England
|Manchester
|17-Jul-52
|India
|83
|38.5
|2.13
|4
|v England
|Chennai
|14-Jan-77
|India
|83
|27
|3.07
|1
|v New Zealand
|Mohali
|10-Oct-99
|India
|88
|33.3
|2.62
|2
|v New Zealand
|Brabourne
|12-Mar-65
|India
|89
|54.2
|1.63
|2
|v New Zealand
|Hyderabad (Deccan)
|15-Oct-69
|India
|90
|30
|3
|3
|v West Indies
|Eden Gardens
|10-Dec-83
|India
|92
|36.3
|2.52
|2
|v England
|Birmingham
|13-Jul-67
|India
|93
|46
|2.02
|3
|v England
|Lord's
|27-Jun-36
|India
|94
|29.2
|3.2
|3
|v England
|The Oval
|15-Aug-14
|India
|96
|55.5
|1.71
|1
|v England
|Lord's
|02-Aug-79
|India
|97
|26.2
|3.68
|3
|v West Indies
|Kingston
|21-Apr-76
|India
|98
|49.7x8
|1.47
|3
|v Australia
|Brisbane
|28-Nov-47
|India
|98
|50.5
|1.92
|3
|v West Indies
|Port of Spain
|16-Feb-62
|India
|98
|38.5
|2.52
|2
|v England
|The Oval
|14-Aug-52
|India
|99
|38.2
|2.58
|1
|v New Zealand
|Hamilton
|19-Dec-02
|India
|100
|48.2
|2.06
|4
|v England
|Wankhede
|18-Mar-06