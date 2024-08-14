Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / IND vs BAN: Gwalior to host India's 1st T20 vs Bangladesh on Oct 6

The match in Gwalior marks the inaugural international fixture at the city's new stadium - Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium - and the first since the historic India-South Africa ODI in 2010

India cricket team
India cricket team. File photo: @BCCI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:48 AM IST
Gwalior will host the opening T20 International between India and Bangladesh scheduled on October 6 instead of Dharamsala, where renovation work is being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, the BCCI stated on Tuesday.

"The first T20I between India and Bangladesh, initially set to be held in Dharamsala on 6th October 2024, will now take place in Gwalior owing to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms," the BCCI stated in a media release.

The match in Gwalior marks the inaugural international fixture at the city's new stadium - Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium - and the first since the historic India-South Africa ODI in 2010, where the legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs.
 

The BCCI also agreed to a swap the venues of the first and second T20Is against England in January next year.

Chennai, originally scheduled to host the first T20I, will now host the second while Kolkata will host the opening T20I instead of the second, as announced earlier.

The dates for the first T20I (22nd January 2025) and the second T20I (25th January 2025) remain the same.

The venue change was necessitated following a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) regarding their prior Republic Day commitments and obligations.


Topics :India vs BangladeshIndia cricket teamBangladesh cricket team

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

