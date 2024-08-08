Valuations, near-term headwinds keep brokerages cautious on Bosch

Auto component major Bosch reported a lower-than-expected performance in the June quarter. While revenue growth was weak at 4 per cent over the year-ago quarter, margin performance too was sub-par. Most brokerages are cautious on the outlook and have a sell rating. Some have also cut their FY25 and FY26 earnings estimates to factor in the Q1 performance, cost pressures, and near-term headwinds.

Sales growth of 4 per cent for the second-largest listed auto parts player by market capitalisation came from the mobility segment. Within this, the replacement market grew 8 per cent, led by demand for new-generation diesel components, while the power solutions and two-wheeler segments registered gains of 2 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively.



While higher sports utility vehicle growth powered gains for power solutions, the uptick in two-wheelers was due to increased sales of fuel injectors and supply modules. Mobility solutions account for 81 per cent of revenues.

Among other segments, consumer goods grew by 5.1 per cent on higher demand for grinders, drills, and cutters, while the building technologies business gained by 19 per cent on a volume uptick in security system installation orders.

In the domestic market, the company expects overall growth to be in positive territory in the current year. The two-wheeler segment is expected to get a boost from the transition to BSVI onboard diagnostic systems or OBD 2 norms, leading to a jump in demand for advanced sensor solutions. The company is eyeing an increase in the share of exports from 8.1 per cent in FY24 by being more competitive and increasing localisation efforts.



Gross margins were lower than expected at 35.4 per cent given the higher import mix. Say Basudeb Banerjee and Vishakha Maliwal of ICICI Securities, “Despite localisation efforts and hiving off lower-margin businesses, gross margins continued to surprise negatively as has been the case for the past couple of years (barring Q3FY24).”

Operating profit margin fell 110 basis points on a sequential basis to 12 per cent due to higher other expenses. While the management focuses on boosting localisation in the long term, it anticipates a rise in imports over the next four years due to the transition to common rail systems. Analysts led by Aniket Mhatre of Motilal Oswal Research say that this will restrict any significant recovery in operating profit margin.