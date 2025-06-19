Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: Bumrah a threat, but India is more than one player - Stokes

ENG vs IND: Bumrah a threat, but India is more than one player - Stokes

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:06 PM IST
On the eve of the highly anticipated five-match Test series for the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, England captain Ben Stokes made it clear that his team is not underestimating India, despite the notable absence of senior stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin. The opening Test begins Friday at Headingley, marking a new chapter for an Indian side now led by Shubman Gill.    Ben Stokes dismissing big absences in Indian team
 
“There’s been a lot of chatter about the absence of Rohit, Virat, and Ashwin. But we don’t think it’s going to make things easier for us. India’s talent pool is absolutely enormous,” Stokes said during a pre-match press conference.
 
He emphasized that while the trio has contributed immensely to Indian cricket, their replacements are more than capable. “Just because some big names are missing doesn’t mean the players stepping in are going to be easier to bowl to or bat against,” he said. “We’ve all seen India’s talent during the IPL, it’s everywhere.”    Ben Stokes on Jasprit Bumrah
 
On Jasprit Bumrah, Stokes acknowledged the pacer’s threat but noted the English strategy won’t revolve around just one player. “Bumrah is world-class, no doubt. But cricket is a team game. We respect all their bowlers, not just him,” he said.
 
Stokes also confirmed Ollie Pope will retain the No. 3 spot in the batting order. “He scored 171 in his last Test. That says enough. He’s averaged over 40 during my captaincy, and that consistency earns him the spot,” he said, dismissing any debate between Pope and Jacob Bethell.
 
Stokes further praised the returning Chris Woakes, calling him the “leader” of the bowling attack. “Since Baz [Brendon McCullum] and I took over, we’ve never lost a Test with Woakes in the side. He’s relentless with the ball, whether it’s new or old, and his batting adds depth. He thrives with responsibility.”
 
As both teams prepare for a new era in their Test rivalry, Stokes’ remarks reflect a healthy respect for India’s depth while underlining England’s confidence in their own evolving squad.

Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest CricketBen Stokes

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

