ENG vs IND: Captain Gill reveals why he will bat at Kohli's no. 4 position

Speaking on the team's batting order in the wake of Virat Kohli's retirement in the pre-match press conference, Gill said the No. 3 position remains undecided.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Jun 19 2025 | 7:07 PM IST
Newly appointed Indian Test captain Shubman Gill spoke with clarity and conviction in the pre match press conference ahead of the first Test against England at Headingley, outlining his leadership vision and strategic intent for the high-stakes five-match series starting on Friday.  Gill likely to bat at Kohli's No. 4 spot
 
Speaking on the team’s batting order in the wake of Virat Kohli’s retirement, Gill said the No. 3 position remains undecided. “Will see the pitch once more and decide the No. 3. After Virat bhai retired, GG (Gautam Gambhir) and I had a chat and we decided I will go at 4,” he revealed, confirming a key middle-order adjustment. 
 
Gill speaks on bowling combinations against England  On bowling combinations, Gill emphasized India’s intent to win Tests through aggressive, result-oriented cricket. “You can’t win a Test match without picking up 20 wickets, and for that, if we have to go with pure bowlers, we are fine with it,” he said, highlighting the team’s willingness to make bold decisions.
 
Gill also stressed the importance of dressing room culture and his partnership with vice-captain Rishabh Pant: “Rishabh and I have played a lot of cricket together, our mindsets are similar. We want to create a secured dressing room. People perform better when they feel secured and heard.” 
  'Winning Tests in SENA countries way above winning IPL'  
Reflecting on Test cricket's prestige, he added: “Winning Test series in SENA countries is way above winning IPL. IPL comes every year and we get a crack at it every year, but winning Test series is bigger any day.”
 
On England’s approach and India’s response, Gill said: “They have been playing exciting cricket to get results. It wouldn't be any different from us, it will be an exciting series.”
 
Finally, he underlined the importance of communication as a captain: “It’s about communication, speaking clearly about roles and having honest conversations. Some will be given a longer rope on potential, but it’s mostly about clarity.”
 

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

