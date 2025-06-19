Home / Cricket / News / Woakes returns: Check England's Playing 11 for 1st Test vs India here

Woakes returns: Check England's Playing 11 for 1st Test vs India here

While England have laid out their eleven, Shubman Gill-led India continue to keep their Playing 11 combination under wraps ahead of the toss at 3 PM IST on June 20.

Chris Woakes returns to England Playing 11
Chris Woakes returns to England Playing 11
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
After sitting out two Tests with an ankle injury, seasoned pacer and lower-order lynchpin Chris Woakes makes a forceful return to England’s Playing 11 for first Test against India. His comeback, in place of Sam Cook, not only strengthens the pace unit but also deepens the batting order, with Woakes slotted in at number eight. His presence allows England the luxury of deploying Jamie Smith purely as a wicketkeeper-batter at No. 7—ensuring no compromise on either discipline. 
 
Carse in, Atkinson out as injuries reshape Line-Up
 
Brydon Carse steps in for Gus Atkinson, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Carse’s inclusion adds fresh energy to the pace attack, complementing the experience of Woakes and Josh Tongue. The duo's presence signifies England’s intent to rotate their pace stocks while still fielding a potent bowling unit.
 
Pope picked over Bethell: Experience trumps promise
 
Vice-captain Ollie Pope retains the No. 3 slot, edging out rising star Jacob Bethell. The choice signals England's preference for seasoned campaigners in high-stakes contests. Pope, who recently struck 171 against Zimbabwe, remains in the side despite a subpar average of 22.05 from 18 Tests against India and Australia—far short of his overall career average of 35.49.    ALSO READ: Rahul to Gill: Indian players eyeing multiple records during ENG Tests
 
Bethell, on the other hand, had been knocking on the door with three half-centuries and a top score of 96 in just three Tests. Yet, for now, England's message is clear: experience will steer the ship. 
India hold their cards close
 
While England have laid out their eleven, Shubman Gill-led India continue to keep their combination under wraps. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having bid adieu to Test cricket, the spotlight turns to a new batting core. Gill is set to take the No. 4 position, while Rishabh Pant, returning to red-ball cricket, has confirmed his place at No. 5.  Check India vs England 1st Test full scorecard and match details here
 

England Playing XI for 1st Test 

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

