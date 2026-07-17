ENG vs IND: Root's unbeaten 99 powers England to 4 wicket win vs India

Joe Root produced another batting masterclass, finishing agonisingly short of a century with an unbeaten 99, as England defeated India by four wickets in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens on Thursday to level the three-match series 1-1.

Chasing a modest target of 234, the former England captain held the innings together with a composed knock, ensuring the hosts crossed the line with 35 balls to spare. Root's calm presence at the crease proved decisive as England recovered from a few early setbacks to complete the chase at 235/6 in 44.1 overs.

Earlier, England's bowlers laid the platform after captain Harry Brook opted to field first. India looked well placed at 178/3, thanks to fluent half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, before suffering a dramatic collapse that saw them lose their remaining seven wickets for just 55 runs.

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