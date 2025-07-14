Home / Cricket / News / England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 5: ENG on top with 2 wickets; Pant-Rahul depart
Live New Update

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 5: ENG on top with 2 wickets; Pant-Rahul depart

3rd Test | ENG vs IND LIVE UPDATES: India are in deep trouble as Archer and Stokes take out the overnight batters Pant and Rahul with India left with just 4 wickets now.

Aditya KaushikShashwat Nishant New Delhi
England vs India 3rd Test Day 5 live scorecard
England vs India 3rd Test Day 5 live scorecard

4 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 4:48 PM IST
4:48 PM

3rd Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs from the over!

Over Sumary 0 1 1 0 0 0; IND 99/7 after 31 overs; Nitish Reddy 4 (20) Ravindra Jadeja 14 (34) 
 
India need 94 runs to win.
 
Carse continues the attack and concedes 2 runs from the over.

4:43 PM

3rd Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs from the over!

Over Sumary 1 0 nb 0 0 0 0; IND 96/7 after 30 overs; Nitish Reddy 3 (19) Ravindra Jadeja 13 (29) 
 
India need 96 runs to win.
 
Stokes continues the attack and concedes 2 runs from the over.

4:35 PM

3rd Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!

Over Sumary 0 0 0 0 0 1; IND 95/7 after 29 overs; Nitish Reddy 3 (13) Ravindra Jadeja 12 (28) 
 
India need 98 runs to win.
 
Archer continues the attack and concedes 1 runs from the over.

4:30 PM

3rd Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maiden by Stokes!

Over Sumary 0 0 0 0 0 0; IND 94/7 after 28 overs; Nitish Reddy 3 (14) Ravindra Jadeja 11 (22) 
 
India need 99 runs to win.
 
Stokes continues the attack and bowls a maiden over.

4:27 PM

3rd Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Akshay Kumar in attendance!

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is in attendance to hopefully see India win the tie at the iconic Lord's today.

4:24 PM

3rd Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 100 runs to win now!

Over Sumary 0 1 0 0 0 wd5 1lb 0 ; IND 93/7 after 27 overs; Nitish Reddy 3 (9) Ravindra Jadeja 10 (20) 
 
India need 100 runs to win.
 
Archer continues the attack and concedes 7 runs from his over.

4:21 PM

3rd Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 3 runs from the over

Over Sumary 1 0 0 0 2 0; IND 86/7 after 26 overs; Nitish Reddy 2 (6) Ravindra Jadeja 10 (17) 
 
India need 107 runs to win.
 
Stokes continues the attack and concedes 3 runs from his over.

4:15 PM

3rd Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England with the momentum!

Over Sumary 1 0 0 W 0 0; IND 82/7 after 25 overs; Nitish Reddy 0 (3) Ravindra Jadeja 7 (14) 
 
India need 111 runs to win.
 
Archer continues the attack and concedes 1 run from his over.

4:13 PM

3rd Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Archer takes Sundar!

Jofra Archer takes a stunning catch on his bowling to dismiss Washington Sundar for a duck. India lose their 7th wicket now.

4:09 PM

3rd Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Stokes to the rescue!

Over Sumary 0 0 1 0 W 0; IND 81/6 after 24 overs; Washington Sundar 0 (1) Ravindra Jadeja 7 (14) 
 
India need 112 runs to win.
 
Stokes continues the attack and concedes 1 run from his over.

4:06 PM

3rd Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: KL Rahul dismissed!

Brilliant review from Ben Stokes as another big wicket goes for Team India. KL Rahul dismissed at 37.

4:01 PM

3rd Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the over!

Over Sumary 0 0 4 0 0 1; IND 80/5 after 23 overs; KL Rahul 39 (56) Ravindra Jadeja 6 (11) 
 
India need 113 runs to win.
 
Archer continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a single towards long off.
 
Ball 5 - Another block from within the crease by him.
 
Ball 4 - Jadjea blocks it high this time. No run.
 
Ball 3 - He gets the edge as it runs to the boundary behind the slips.
 
Ball 2 - Archer beats Jadeja as he protects his stumps.
 
Ball 1 - Jadeja blocks the first ball coming onto him.

3:55 PM

3rd Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 3 runs from the over!

Over Sumary 0 0 0 1lb 2 0; IND 75/5 after 22 overs; KL Rahul 39 (56) Ravindra Jadeja 2 (5) 
 
India need 118 runs to win.
 
Stokes continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a leave outside off stump.
 
Ball 5 - Rahul punches it towards back point to take 2 runs.
 
Ball 4 - It hits the pads but Jadeja runs a single towards fine leg.
 
Ball 3 - Another block by the batter.
 
Ball 2 - He blocks it straight to the bowler.
 
Ball 1 - Jadeja hits it towards long on but no run.

3:50 PM

3rd Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pant departs!

Over Sumary 0 1 4 0 W 0; IND 71/5 after 21 overs; KL Rahul 37 (54) Ravindra Jadeja 1 (1) 
 
India need 121 runs to win.
 
Archer continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Jadeja gets off the mark on the last ball.
 
Ball 5 - Archer cleans up Pant who has to walk back.
 
Ball 4 - A block to follow the boundary.
 
Ball 3 - Pant goes down the ground for a FOUR this time as the crowd cheers him on.
 
Ball 2 - A single towards back point by him this time.
 
Ball 1 - Rahul leaves the wide ball outside off stump.

3:48 PM

3rd Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rishabh Pant clean bowled!

Jofra Archer comes handy for England as he takes the all important wicket of Rishabh Pant. Clean bowled as the off stump tumbles behind him.
First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News