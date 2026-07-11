England vs India 5th T20I Playing 11, live time (IST), live streaming

India will hope to avoid their second straight T20I series whitewash when they take the field against the in-form England in the fifth and final T20 International at The Rose Bowl in Southampton today.

Trailing 0-3 after four matches in the series, Shreyas Iyer's side has endured a forgettable tour of the UK that has exposed its struggles against pace, bounce and clever changes of pace. The series has also been a frustrating start to Iyer's tenure as T20I captain, with the skipper still searching for his first victory.

England, in contrast, have dictated terms throughout the contest and will now look to complete a comprehensive 4-0 series triumph in front of their home supporters.

India seek positives after disappointing campaign The tour has gone from bad to worse for India since the opening match in Belfast. Apart from a spirited effort in the second T20I at Old Trafford, where they remained in contention until the closing stages, the visitors have largely been second best in all departments. Their batting has repeatedly crumbled under sustained pressure, highlighted by the embarrassing 76 all out in Nottingham before another one-sided defeat in Bristol. England's pace attack, spearheaded by Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue, has consistently exposed India's frailties against extra bounce and pace. Sam Curran's skilful use of slower deliveries has only compounded their problems.

India's selection for the final game will again be under scrutiny. Teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is expected to retain his place despite struggling against short-pitched bowling, while Sanju Samson's continued omission remains a talking point. ALSO READ: BCCI plans review meeting after India's poor T20 show vs IRE and ENG In the bowling department, injuries to Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana have reduced India's options, and Ravi Bishnoi's expensive outing in the previous match has further complicated the team's plans. England chase emphatic finish England have produced a near-flawless performance across the series, combining fearless batting with disciplined bowling to dominate India. Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, captain Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell have all made significant contributions, capitalising on familiar conditions to keep the visitors under constant pressure.

Their bowlers have been equally clinical. Archer and Tongue have extracted pace and bounce, while Adil Rashid, Will Jacks and Liam Dawson have expertly mixed their pace to deny India's batters any rhythm. Having already secured the series, England will now look to finish the job in style by completing a 4-0 victory and extending Iyer's wait for a first win as India's T20I captain. ENG vs IND 5th T20I: Playing 11 England playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

India playing 11 (probable): Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav ENG vs IND: Head-to-head in T20Is Matches played: 34

England won: 15

India won: 18

No result: 1 ENG vs IND 5th T20I: Full squads England's full squad for the T20I series: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton (WK), Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (WK), James Coles, Jordan Cox (WK), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Josh Tongue, Luke Wood India's full squad for the T20I series: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Suryansh Shedge

England vs India 5th T20I live toss time, telecast and streaming details When will the England vs India 5th T20I be played? The fifth T20I between England and India will be played on Saturday, July 11. When will the toss take place for the England vs India 5th T20I? The toss for the fifth T20I between England and India will take place at 6:30 pm IST. At what time will the England vs India 5th T20I start? The fifth T20I between England and India will begin at 7 pm IST. Where will the England vs India 5th T20I be played?