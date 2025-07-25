England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 4th Test Day 3: All eyes on IND bowlers; play resumes at 3:30 PM

As Day 3 of the 4th Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is set to commence in Manchester today, all eyes will be on the Indian bowlers, who have the tall task of stopping England from taking the first innings lead cut out for them. At the end of play on Day 2, England had already put up 255 runs on the scoreboard with the loss of just two wickets, trailing by only 133 runs in the innings. The pitch at Old Trafford seems to favour batters as the sessions progress, and the hosts will fancy their chances of taking a big first innings lead and batting India out of the game early.

However, Indian skipper Gill knows that on many occasions in the series, a team has been just one or two wickets away from a collapse. He will hope his bowlers deliver just that, as a couple of wickets in the first hour of play can clearly shift the momentum in India’s favour.

Root nears historic milestone

One of the biggest talking points for Day 3 will be whether Root can add 20 more runs to his overnight tally of 11. If the former English skipper manages to do that, he will surpass Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis on the all-time Test run-scorers list, placing himself at the number three spot with 12,290 runs.

Pant stole the spotlight on Day 2

Despite English batters dominating the show on Day 2 — with openers Zak Crawley (84) and Ben Duckett (94) making life miserable for the Indian bowlers through a 166-run opening stand before Ollie Pope (20 not out) and Joe Root (11 not out) ended the day on a high for the hosts — it was actually Indian vice-captain Rishabh Pant who was the talk of the town.

Pant, who fractured his foot on Day 1 , came out to bat despite the injury and scored a magnificent 54, powering India to 358 runs before being bundled out in the first innings.

England scorecard ahead of Day 3: England 1st Inning 225-2 (46 ov) CRR:4.89 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley c KL Rahul b R Jadeja 84 113 13 1 74.34 Ben Duckett c (sub D Jurel) b A Kamboj 94 100 13 0 94 Ollie Pope Not out 20 42 3 0 47.62 Joe Root Not out 11 27 2 0 40.74 Extras 16 (b 4, Ib 6, w 0, nb 6, p 0) Total 225 (2 wkts, 46 Ov) Yet to Bat Harry Brook,Ben Stokes,Jamie Smith,Liam Dawson,Chris Woakes,Brydon Carse,Jofra Archer Fall of Wickets 166-1(Zak Crawley 31.6),197-2(Ben Duckett 38.1) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Jasprit Bumrah 13 4 37 0 2 0 2.85 Anshul Kamboj 10 1 48 1 2 0 4.8 Mohammed Siraj 10 0 58 0 0 0 5.8 Shardul Thakur 5 0 35 0 0 0 7 Ravindra Jadeja 8 0 37 1 2 0 4.63

India vs England 4th Test Day 3: Live Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.

Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 3 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.

Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.

India vs England 4th Test Day 3: Free Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.

