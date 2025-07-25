England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 4th Test Day 3: All eyes on IND bowlers; play resumes at 3:30 PM
4th Test | ENG vs IND LIVE UPDATES: India will need quick wickets in the first session on Day 3 if they want to deny England a big first innings lead or any lead at all
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
As Day 3 of the 4th Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is set to commence in Manchester today, all eyes will be on the Indian bowlers, who have the tall task of stopping England from taking the first innings lead cut out for them. At the end of play on Day 2, England had already put up 255 runs on the scoreboard with the loss of just two wickets, trailing by only 133 runs in the innings. The pitch at Old Trafford seems to favour batters as the sessions progress, and the hosts will fancy their chances of taking a big first innings lead and batting India out of the game early.
However, Indian skipper Gill knows that on many occasions in the series, a team has been just one or two wickets away from a collapse. He will hope his bowlers deliver just that, as a couple of wickets in the first hour of play can clearly shift the momentum in India’s favour.
Root nears historic milestone
One of the biggest talking points for Day 3 will be whether Root can add 20 more runs to his overnight tally of 11. If the former English skipper manages to do that, he will surpass Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis on the all-time Test run-scorers list, placing himself at the number three spot with 12,290 runs.
Pant stole the spotlight on Day 2
Despite English batters dominating the show on Day 2 — with openers Zak Crawley (84) and Ben Duckett (94) making life miserable for the Indian bowlers through a 166-run opening stand before Ollie Pope (20 not out) and Joe Root (11 not out) ended the day on a high for the hosts — it was actually Indian vice-captain Rishabh Pant who was the talk of the town.
Pant, who fractured his foot on Day 1, came out to bat despite the injury and scored a magnificent 54, powering India to 358 runs before being bundled out in the first innings.
England scorecard ahead of Day 3:
|England 1st Inning
|225-2 (46 ov) CRR:4.89
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|c KL Rahul b R Jadeja
|84
|113
|13
|1
|74.34
|Ben Duckett
|c (sub D Jurel) b A Kamboj
|94
|100
|13
|0
|94
|Ollie Pope
|Not out
|20
|42
|3
|0
|47.62
|Joe Root
|Not out
|11
|27
|2
|0
|40.74
|Extras
|16 (b 4, Ib 6, w 0, nb 6, p 0)
|Total
|225 (2 wkts, 46 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Harry Brook,Ben Stokes,Jamie Smith,Liam Dawson,Chris Woakes,Brydon Carse,Jofra Archer
|Fall of Wickets
|166-1(Zak Crawley 31.6),197-2(Ben Duckett 38.1)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|13
|4
|37
|0
|2
|0
|2.85
|Anshul Kamboj
|10
|1
|48
|1
|2
|0
|4.8
|Mohammed Siraj
|10
|0
|58
|0
|0
|0
|5.8
|Shardul Thakur
|5
|0
|35
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Ravindra Jadeja
|8
|0
|37
|1
|2
|0
|4.63
India vs England 4th Test Day 3: Live Telecast
Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.
- Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 3 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.
- Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.
India vs England 4th Test Day 3: Free Live Streaming
Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 3 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.
Stay tuned for India vs England 4th Test Day 3 live score and match updates here
3:00 PM
4th Test Day 3 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE: Root on verge of major milestone
A major focus on Day 3 will be Joe Root's pursuit of a personal milestone. Resuming on 11 not out, the former England captain is just 20 runs away from overtaking Rahul Dravid and Jacques Kallis to become the third-highest run-scorer in Test history with 12,290 runs.
2:50 PM
4th Test Day 3 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of day 3 actions of the 4th Test between India and England in Manchester. England dominated day 2, adding 225 runs for the loss of two wickets in reply to India's 358 in the first innings, and they will try to carry forward this momentum on day 3 with hopes of getting a big first-innings lead. On the other hand, visitors will look for quick wickets to make a comeback before the match goes too far from their reach. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:51 PM IST