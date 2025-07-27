England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 4th Test Day 5: Stokes gets Rahul on 90; IND trail by 123 runs

As the sun rises over Old Trafford, Manchester, the 4th Test between India and England heads into a dramatic final day, with both the series and reputations at stake. Skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul will be looking to bat for as long as they can to keep India's hope for a draw alive today. England, holding a 2-1 advantage in the five-match series, have set India a monumental task after piling up a record 669 in their first innings, bolstered by a majestic century from Ben Stokes. In reply, India were left reeling at 0/2 after Chris Woakes’ devastating new-ball burst. However, in a stirring comeback, KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill have stitched together an unbeaten 174-run stand, leaving India at 174/2—still 137 runs behind, but with a sliver of hope as weather looms and nerves fray.

How India Can Save the Match

India’s best chance lies in patience and prayer—for both the batters’ resilience and the Manchester weather. With Rahul unbeaten on 87 and Gill on 78, the duo must continue their stonewalling tactics against a relentless English attack on a pitch showing variable bounce. The key for India will be to bat through as many sessions as possible, minimise risks, and hope for interruptions from the forecasted rain, especially during the morning session. Every run eked out reduces England’s window for victory, while every passing over brings India a step closer to a hard-earned draw, which would keep the series alive going into the decider at the Oval.

Stokes Shines Before Gill-Rahul Fought Back

ALSO READ: Gavaskar to Gill: Most runs by an Indian captain in a single Test series Earlier, it looked like England would run away with the contest. Ben Stokes led from the front with a commanding 141—his third century at Old Trafford—propelling his team to a daunting 311-run lead. Contributions from Joe Root and the English top order made it a chastening outing for India’s bowlers. But as the tension mounted, Gill and Rahul, both under personal and team pressure, dug deep to restore hope for India. Their unbroken partnership across two tense sessions not only frustrated England but also wrote a new chapter in rearguard Test heroics, setting up a tantalising finish on Day 5.

India scorecard ahead of Day 5:

India 2nd Inning 174-2 (63 ov) CRR:2.76 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Root b C Woakes 0 4 0 0 0 KL Rahul Not out 87 210 8 0 41.43 Sai Sudharsan c H Brook b C Woakes 0 1 0 0 0 Shubman Gill (C) Not out 78 167 10 0 46.71 Extras 9 (b 4, Ib 0, w 1, nb 4, p 0) Total 174 (2 wkts, 63 Ov) Yet to Bat Rishabh Pant,Ravindra Jadeja,Washington Sundar,Shardul Thakur,Anshul Kamboj,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj Fall of Wickets 0-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 0.4),0-2(Sai Sudharsan 0.5) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Chris Woakes 15 3 48 2 1 0 3.2 Jofra Archer 11 2 40 0 0 0 3.64 Brydon Carse 10 2 29 0 3 1 2.9 Liam Dawson 22 8 36 0 0 0 1.64 Joe Root 5 1 17 0 0 0 3.4

India vs England 4th Test Day 5: Live Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.

Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 5 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.

Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.

India vs England 4th Test Day 5: Free Live Streaming

Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.

Stay tuned for India vs England 4th Test Day 5 live score and match updates here: