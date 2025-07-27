Home / Cricket / News / England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 4th Test Day 5: Stokes gets Rahul on 90; IND trail by 123 runs
England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES 4th Test Day 5: Stokes gets Rahul on 90; IND trail by 123 runs

4th Test | ENG vs IND LIVE UPDATES: Ben Stokes returns to the attack and gets England the much-needed wicket. KL Rahul misses out on hundred.

Aditya KaushikShashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 4:40 PM IST
As the sun rises over Old Trafford, Manchester, the 4th Test between India and England heads into a dramatic final day, with both the series and reputations at stake. Skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul will be looking to bat for as long as they can to keep India's hope for a draw alive today.  England, holding a 2-1 advantage in the five-match series, have set India a monumental task after piling up a record 669 in their first innings, bolstered by a majestic century from Ben Stokes.  In reply, India were left reeling at 0/2 after Chris Woakes’ devastating new-ball burst. However, in a stirring comeback, KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill have stitched together an unbeaten 174-run stand, leaving India at 174/2—still 137 runs behind, but with a sliver of hope as weather looms and nerves fray.

How India Can Save the Match

India’s best chance lies in patience and prayer—for both the batters’ resilience and the Manchester weather. With Rahul unbeaten on 87 and Gill on 78, the duo must continue their stonewalling tactics against a relentless English attack on a pitch showing variable bounce. The key for India will be to bat through as many sessions as possible, minimise risks, and hope for interruptions from the forecasted rain, especially during the morning session. Every run eked out reduces England’s window for victory, while every passing over brings India a step closer to a hard-earned draw, which would keep the series alive going into the decider at the Oval.

Stokes Shines Before Gill-Rahul Fought Back

Earlier, it looked like England would run away with the contest. Ben Stokes led from the front with a commanding 141—his third century at Old Trafford—propelling his team to a daunting 311-run lead. Contributions from Joe Root and the English top order made it a chastening outing for India’s bowlers. But as the tension mounted, Gill and Rahul, both under personal and team pressure, dug deep to restore hope for India. Their unbroken partnership across two tense sessions not only frustrated England but also wrote a new chapter in rearguard Test heroics, setting up a tantalising finish on Day 5. 

India scorecard ahead of Day 5:

India 2nd Inning
174-2 (63 ov) CRR:2.76
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Root b C Woakes 0 4 0 0 0  
KL Rahul Not out 87 210 8 0 41.43  
Sai Sudharsan c H Brook b C Woakes 0 1 0 0 0  
Shubman Gill (C) Not out 78 167 10 0 46.71  
Extras 9 (b 4, Ib 0, w 1, nb 4, p 0)  
Total 174 (2 wkts, 63 Ov)  
Yet to Bat Rishabh Pant,Ravindra Jadeja,Washington Sundar,Shardul Thakur,Anshul Kamboj,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj  
Fall of Wickets
0-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 0.4),0-2(Sai Sudharsan 0.5)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Chris Woakes 15 3 48 2 1 0 3.2
Jofra Archer 11 2 40 0 0 0 3.64
Brydon Carse 10 2 29 0 3 1 2.9
Liam Dawson 22 8 36 0 0 0 1.64
Joe Root 5 1 17 0 0 0 3.4 

4:40 PM

4th Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gill-Sundar continue post drinks!

In the 77th over, Ben Stokes continued his tight spell, bowling to Washington Sundar and Shubman Gill. Sundar showed solid defense, while Gill scored a single off Stokes. The partnership between Gill (91*) and Sundar (4*) helped India reach 194/3. In the 75th and 76th overs, Liam Dawson kept the pressure on Sundar with tight bowling, but Sundar held firm. At the drinks break, India were at 193/3, with Gill on 90*. Stokes continued his battle with Gill in the 72nd over, hitting him on the glove and helmet, but the Indian captain stayed strong despite the pain.

4:11 PM

4th Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India lose first wicket of the day!

In the 72nd over, Washington Sundar defended well against Liam Dawson, playing multiple dot balls and pushing for singles. At the end of the over, India were at 191/3 with Sundar on 2* and Shubman Gill on 90*. In the 70th over, Ben Stokes claimed a crucial wicket, removing KL Rahul for 90 with a low full delivery that resulted in an LBW. The score stood at 188/2. Stokes and Dawson both maintained tight lines, with Gill and Rahul facing challenging deliveries. Gill managed a boundary in the 69th over, bringing India to 187/2, with Gill on 89* and Rahul 89*.

4:00 PM

4th Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Stokes to the rescue!

Stokes gets the breakthrough again as KL Rahul is dismissed via LBW.

3:46 PM

4th Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gill dropped by Pope!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 1 0; IND 180/2 after 67 overs; Gill 82 (181) KL Rahul 89 (220)
 
Stokes continues the attack for England and concedes 1 runs from the over.

3:41 PM

4th Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 2 0 0 0 0; IND 179/2 after 66 overs; Gill 81 (176) KL Rahul 89 (218)
 
Dawson continues the attack for England
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a block from outside his crease.
 
Ball 5 - Dot ball
 
Ball 4 - Dot ball
 
Ball 3 - A block again by the batter.
 
Ball 2 - Couple of runs taken towards square this time.
 
Ball 1 - A block by Rahul to begin with

3:38 PM

4th Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs from the over!

Over Summary 2 0 0 0 0 0; IND 177/2 after 65 overs; Gill 81 (176) KL Rahul 87 (214)
 
Stokes into the attack for England
 
Ball 6 - He ends the over with a leave.
 
Ball 5 - Dot ball
 
Ball 4 - A LBW appeal for Gill but the umpire says no.
 
Ball 3 - He leaves the ball outside off stump this time.
 
Ball 2 - A block this time by the skipper.
 
Ball 1 - Gill takes 2 runs towards backward sq.leg.

3:33 PM

4th Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!

Over Summary 0 1 0 0 0 0; IND 175/2 after 64 overs; Gill 79 (170) KL Rahul 87 (214)
 
Liam continues the attack for England
 
Ball 6 - He blocks it again to end the over.
 
Ball 5 - Dot ball
 
Ball 4 - Another block from outside his crease.
 
Ball 3 - Rahul blocks his first ball of the day.
 
Ball 2 - A single towards point this time.
 
Ball 1 - Gill blocks the first ball of the day.

3:29 PM

4th Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Final day begins!

The action begins in Manchester as Liam Dawson begins at the attack for England against Gill and Rahul.

3:20 PM

4th Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the first ball of the day as the anticipation builds up in Manchester.

3:15 PM

4th Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Shubman Gill on his path to greatness?

Shubman Gill has been splendid with the bat in this seris, hence becoming the top run getter as well with 697 runs and counting. He also has his eyes set on Sunil Gavaskar's record of 774 runs - the most by an Indian batter in a Test series. The fans could see the record breaking today as well if the captain decides to hold his ground in pursuit of handing India a draw in Manchester.

3:03 PM

4th Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Day 4 summary!

After England posted a mammoth 669-run total for India with a 311-run lead, India started in the worst possible manner, losing 2 wickets in the very first of the 2nd innings. However, the unbeaten 174-run partnership by skipper Gill and Rahul paved the way for a draw on the day as the duo ise set to continue in the manner.

2:53 PM

4th Test Day 5 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gill-Rahul to start the final day!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 5 of the 4th Test between England and India in Manchester. Team India skipper Shubman Gill and KL Rahul ended Day 4 on a high, putting up a 174-run stand and will bat on to build on the hopes of a draw. Action to begin on 3:30 PM IST.
