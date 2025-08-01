England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th Test Day 2: Siraj departs on 0; IND 9 down

ALSO READ: Injury blow for ENG! Woakes to miss remainder of fifth Test at The Oval As the sun rises over The Oval in London, the fifth and final Test between India and England heads into an intense second day with the chance to seize control hanging in the balance. England, leading the five-match series 2-1, put India in a precarious position on a rain-hit first day. The hosts had India struggling at 153 for six before Karun Nair (51*, batting) and Washington Sundar (19*, batting) added an unbeaten 51-run stand for the seventh wicket, taking the visitors to 204 for six at stumps.

India will aim to extend the partnership and push the total past 300 to build momentum before taking the field. England, on the other hand, will be eager to wrap up the Indian innings quickly and get going with the bat, aiming to bat the visitors out of the contest.

Nair revisits history books

Karun Nair's comeback story continues to draw attention. Last year, his tweet expressing hope for a second chance went viral after a prolific run in the domestic circuit. That wish came true when he was included in India’s 15-member squad for the England tour. However, the comeback initially fell flat, with Nair struggling in the first three Tests.

In a surprising twist, he was dropped for the fourth Test but recalled for the fifth—and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands, scoring his first half-century since the iconic 303 against England in 2016.

To solidify his place in the squad and avoid being overlooked again, Nair will need to convert his fifty into a century. There could be no better setting than The Oval’s testing pitch in the decisive final match of the 2025 Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy.

Injury concerns for England

Despite a strong bowling performance on Thursday, England face a significant setback heading into Day 2. Their frontline pacer Chris Woakes sustained a shoulder injury late on Day 1 and has been ruled out of the remainder of the match. This effectively leaves England with 10 fit players.

Woakes’s absence—both as a bowler capable of early breakthroughs and a reliable lower-order batter—could tilt the balance in India’s favour as the match progresses.