England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 5th Test Day 2: Josh strikes early; Nair departs on 57
5th Test | ENG vs IND Live Updates: With Woakes injured, England are effectively reduced to 10 men, and India will try to take advantage of the situation to gain a winning position in the match
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
As the sun rises over The Oval in London, the fifth and final Test between India and England heads into an intense second day with the chance to seize control hanging in the balance. England, leading the five-match series 2-1, put India in a precarious position on a rain-hit first day. The hosts had India struggling at 153 for six before Karun Nair (51*, batting) and Washington Sundar (19*, batting) added an unbeaten 51-run stand for the seventh wicket, taking the visitors to 204 for six at stumps.
India will aim to extend the partnership and push the total past 300 to build momentum before taking the field. England, on the other hand, will be eager to wrap up the Indian innings quickly and get going with the bat, aiming to bat the visitors out of the contest.
Nair revisits history books
Karun Nair's comeback story continues to draw attention. Last year, his tweet expressing hope for a second chance went viral after a prolific run in the domestic circuit. That wish came true when he was included in India’s 15-member squad for the England tour. However, the comeback initially fell flat, with Nair struggling in the first three Tests.
In a surprising twist, he was dropped for the fourth Test but recalled for the fifth—and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands, scoring his first half-century since the iconic 303 against England in 2016.
To solidify his place in the squad and avoid being overlooked again, Nair will need to convert his fifty into a century. There could be no better setting than The Oval’s testing pitch in the decisive final match of the 2025 Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy.
Injury concerns for England
Despite a strong bowling performance on Thursday, England face a significant setback heading into Day 2. Their frontline pacer Chris Woakes sustained a shoulder injury late on Day 1 and has been ruled out of the remainder of the match. This effectively leaves England with 10 fit players.
Woakes’s absence—both as a bowler capable of early breakthroughs and a reliable lower-order batter—could tilt the balance in India’s favour as the match progresses.
India scorecard ahead of Day 2:
|India 1st Inning
|204-6 (64 ov) CRR:3.19
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|lbw b G Atkinson
|2
|9
|0
|0
|22.22
|KL Rahul
|b C Woakes
|14
|40
|1
|0
|35
|Sai Sudharsan
|c JL Smith b JC Tongue
|38
|108
|6
|0
|35.19
|Shubman Gill (C)
|runout (G Atkinson)
|21
|35
|4
|0
|60
|Karun Nair
|Not out
|52
|98
|7
|0
|53.06
|Ravindra Jadeja
|c JL Smith b JC Tongue
|9
|13
|1
|0
|69.23
|Dhruv Jurel (WK)
|c H Brook b G Atkinson
|19
|40
|2
|0
|47.5
|Washington Sundar
|Not out
|19
|45
|2
|0
|42.22
|Extras
|30 (b 4, Ib 6, w 16, nb 4, p 0)
|Total
|204 (6 wkts, 64 Ov)
|Yet to Bat
|Akash Deep,Prasidh Krishna,Mohammed Siraj
|Fall of Wickets
|10-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 3.1),38-2(KL Rahul 15.1),83-3(Shubman Gill 27.2),101-4(Sai Sudharsan 35.4),123-5(Ravindra Jadeja 39.3),153-6(Dhruv Jurel 49.3)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Chris Woakes
|14
|1
|46
|1
|0
|0
|3.29
|Gus Atkinson
|19
|7
|31
|2
|4
|1
|1.63
|Josh Tongue
|13
|3
|47
|2
|0
|4
|3.62
|Jamie Overton
|16
|0
|66
|0
|0
|2
|4.13
|Jacob Bethell
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
India vs England 5th Test Day 2: Live Telecast
Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.
- Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 2 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.
- Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.
India vs England 5th Test Day 2: Free Live Streaming
Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.
Stay tuned for India vs England 5th Test Day 2 live score and match updates here
3:46 PM
5th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Nair departs
Over Summary: B4 1 0 0 W 0; India (1st innings) 218/7 after 67 over; Akash Deep 0 (1), Washington Sundar 24 (51)
Josh Tongue continues the attack for England. He gives away 5 runs from the over and takes the wicket of Karun Nair (57).
3:40 PM
5th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maiden over!
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 0; India (1st innings) 213/6 after 66 over; Karun Nair 57 (106), Washington Sundar 23 (49)
Gus Atkinson comes back in the attack for England. He bowls a maiden over.
3:34 PM
5th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 9 runs from the over!
Over Summary: 4 1 0 0 4 0; India (1st innings) 213/6 after 65 over; Karun Nair 57 (100), Washington Sundar 23 (49)
Josh Tongue to continue the attack for England. He gives away 9 runs from the over.
3:27 PM
5th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match underway
The day 2 action of of the fifth Test between India and England is now underway.
3:15 PM
5th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Match timing
The action of day 2 of fifth Test will resume at 3:30 PM IST, as there is no rain at Oval at the moment.
3:10 PM
5th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The Karun Nair story
Karun Nair’s comeback journey took a dramatic turn during India’s tour of England. After earning a recall following a strong domestic season and a viral tweet seeking a second chance, Nair struggled in the first three Tests and was dropped for the fourth. However, he returned for the fifth Test and made it count, scoring his first half-century since his memorable 303* in 2016.
2:59 PM
5th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Big blow for England
England recieved a huge blow ahead of day 2 action at Oval as their experienced all-rounder Chris Woakes has been ruled out of rest of the fifth Test due to shoulder injury.
2:52 PM
5th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of day 2 of the fifth Test of the 2025 Anderson Tendulkar Trophy between India and England. Day 1 was interrupted heavily by rain, and Day 2 is also expected to be the same. But in between, we saw some great contests with England striking first with the ball before India fought back in their late fight. But who will take the momentum forward today? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 2:53 PM IST