Home / Cricket / News / England women to get same match fee as men in international cricket

England women to get same match fee as men in international cricket

England's female international cricketers will be paid the same match fees as their male counterparts on the back of record attendances and viewing figures for the Women's Ashes played

AP London
England women cricket team pose with trophy after beating world champions Australia in T20I series. Photo: England cricket

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

England's female international cricketers will be paid the same match fees as their male counterparts on the back of record attendances and viewing figures for the Women's Ashes played over June and July.

The move toward abolishing the pay gap between male and female players in England had already been recommended in a report by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, which was published two months ago and highlighted deep-rooted discrimination in the English game.

That report said the average salary for England Women players was 20.6% of what players in the men's team received for limited-overs games.

A total of 1,10,00 people came to watch the drawn Women's Ashes series between England and Australia, with crowds of around 20,000 at several of the limited-overs matches. More than 23,000 tickets were sold for the five days of the test at Trent Bridge.

Broadcast viewing figures of 5.3 million were double those in 2019.

The pay increase will take effect immediately, starting with this week's Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka.

We all want cricket to be the team sport of choice for female athletes," said Richard Gould, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board," and, with the investments we are making and increasingly lucrative opportunities around the world, we are seeing cricketers become some of the highest-earning female athletes in UK team sports.

However, we know there is still much further to go as we ultimately strive for equality across the game."

The International Cricket Council said in July that men's and women's teams will receive equal prize money at cricket's biggest international tournaments with immediate effect.

Also Read

UPI charges: Here is how interchange fees on wallet payments will work

Historic move by Cricket South Africa, men and women to get equal match fee

Mountains to Multan: A look at Nepal's journey to their first-ever Asia Cup

Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Ashes 5th Test: ENG vs AUS Playing 11, match time, live streaming in India

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh skipper Shakib rues the absence of big players

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan are team to beat in the tournament believes Ashwin

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh jolted, Litton Das ruled out due to illness

Asia Cup 2023 LIVE SCORE PAK vs NEP: Nepal three down in first three overs

India to Pakistan: All you need to know about all 6 teams in Asia Cup 2023

Topics :England cricket teamThe AshesCricket

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and Messages

Surat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflation

Haryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told

Next Story