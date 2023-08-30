Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2023 LIVE SCORE PAK vs NEP: Hosts start as overwhelming favourites
LiveNew Update

Asia Cup 2023 LIVE SCORE PAK vs NEP: Hosts start as overwhelming favourites

Pakistan have already announced their Playing 11 on the eve of the match. Fakhar Zaman and Iman-ul-Haq will open the innings for Men In Green

BS Web Team New Delhi
Pakistan vs Nepal

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2023 | 1:57 PM IST
In today's match of Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan will lock horns with Nepal at Multan Cricket Ground in Multan. This is Nepal's first participation in the continental tournament. Their journey to the tournament marks a historic moment for the nation, as they step onto the grand stage of international cricket. Meanwhile, Pakistan are coming into the match with 7 wins in their last eight ODI games. 
Key Events

1:57 PM Aug 23

Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan vs Nepal Preview

1:39 PM Aug 23

Asia Cup 2023 today's match: Pakistan vs Nepal

1:57 PM

Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan vs Nepal Preview

Pakistan will begin their campaign in the Asia Cup on Wednesday taking on Nepal in the city's sweltering heat as multi-team international cricket returns to the country after nearly 15 years.
 
It has been a long, rough road for Pakistan cricket ever since the militant attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in March, 2009.
 
Following the attack, not only did Pakistan lose the Champions Trophy hosting rights but also its share of the World Cup matches in 2011.

READ FULL ARTICLE HERE
Rohit Paudel, Nepal cricket team captain. Photo:@ICC

1:39 PM

Asia Cup 2023 today's match: Pakistan vs Nepal

Hello and welcome to our live coverage Asia Cup 2023. In today's match the continental tournament, Pakistan take on Nepal in first match of Asia Cup 2023. Preceding the Pakistan vs Nepal game, opening ceremony will take place.
 

Stay tuned for live match updates.

First Published: Aug 30 2023 | 1:34 PM IST

