Asia Cup 2023 LIVE SCORE PAK vs NEP: Hosts start as overwhelming favourites

In today's match of Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan will lock horns with Nepal at Multan Cricket Ground in Multan. This is Nepal's first participation in the continental tournament. Their journey to the tournament marks a historic moment for the nation, as they step onto the grand stage of international cricket. Meanwhile, Pakistan are coming into the match with 7 wins in their last eight ODI games.
Pakistan vs Nepal Playing 11 today
Pakistan have already announced their Playing 11 on the eve of the match. Fakhar Zaman and Iman-ul-Haq will open the innings.
Pakistan Playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
Rohit Paudel, Nepal cricket team captain. Photo:@ICC
1:39 PM
Asia Cup 2023 today's match: Pakistan vs Nepal
Hello and welcome to our live coverage Asia Cup 2023. In today's match the continental tournament, Pakistan take on Nepal in first match of Asia Cup 2023. Preceding the Pakistan vs Nepal game, opening ceremony will take place.
Witness the Super 11 Asia Cup 2023 curtain-raiser live on 30 August at the Multan Cricket Stadium
Enjoy live fireworks and performances by Aima Baig and Nepal's Trishala Gurung, followed by the opening match between Pakistan and Nepal #AsiaCup2023