Asia Cup 2023 LIVE SCORE PAK vs NEP: Hosts start as overwhelming favourites

In today's match of Asia Cup 2023, Pakistan will lock horns with Nepal at Multan Cricket Ground in Multan. This is Nepal's first participation in the continental tournament. Their journey to the tournament marks a historic moment for the nation, as they step onto the grand stage of international cricket. Meanwhile, Pakistan are coming into the match with 7 wins in their last eight ODI games.

Pakistan vs Nepal Playing 11 today

Pakistan have already announced their Playing 11 on the eve of the match. Fakhar Zaman and Iman-ul-Haq will open the innings.

Pakistan Playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Nepal Playing 11 probables: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami,Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi. ALSO READ: Asia Cup today's match: PAK vs NEP playing 11 Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami,Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.

PAK vs NEP LIVE TOSS: The live toss between Pakistan and Nepal will occur at 2:30 PM IST.

Asia Cup 2023 live telecast, Pakistan vs Nepal live streaming

Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast Asia Cup matches with English commentary. Disney+Hotstar will live stream Pakistan vs Nepal for free in India.