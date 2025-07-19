ENG W vs IND W 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rain arrives at Lord's; toss delayed

The second One Day International (ODI) between England Women and India Women will be played today at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, but the match was delayed even before the toss took place as the rain god decided to make his apppperance. The current weather report for the rest of the day is also not prromising with consistant rain predicted till late evening.

After suffering a narrow four-wicket loss in the series opener at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England Women will be looking to bounce back and keep the three-match series alive. The hosts struggled to contain India’s chase and will aim to address their shortcomings as they head into this crucial encounter.

India Women, meanwhile, have taken a 1-0 lead in the series thanks to an impressive all-round display in the first match. Deepti Sharma was the standout performer, anchoring the innings with a composed and unbeaten 62 off 64 deliveries. Her steady hand ensured that India successfully chased down the target, displaying calmness under pressure.

ALSO READ: Bumrah must play both remaining Tests, says Kumble ahead of Manchester Test With the series on the line for England, and India just one win away from clinching it, both sides are expected to bring their best game to Lord’s. A thrilling contest is on the cards as the momentum shifts into the second ODI.

ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI playing 11:

ENG-W playing 11 (probable): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson Richards, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell

IND-W playing 11 (probable): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud

ENG-W vs IND-W head-to-head record in ODIs

Matches Played 77

Won By England Women - 40

Won By India Women - 35

No Result - 02

ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt and Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will take place at 3 PM IST.

ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI live telecast: The live telecast of the 2nd ODI between England women's cricket team and Indian women's cricket team will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.

ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI live streaming: The live streaming of the 2nd ODI between England women's cricket team and Indian women's cricket team will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and websites.