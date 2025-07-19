ENG W vs IND W 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India looking to seal series at Lord's; Toss at 3 PM IST
England women vs India women live score: India lead the ODI series 1-0 and could seal the series at Lord's cricket ground tonight.
The second One Day International (ODI) between England Women and India Women will be played today at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.
After suffering a narrow four-wicket loss in the series opener at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England Women will be looking to bounce back and keep the three-match series alive. The hosts struggled to contain India’s chase and will aim to address their shortcomings as they head into this crucial encounter.
India Women, meanwhile, have taken a 1-0 lead in the series thanks to an impressive all-round display in the first match. Deepti Sharma was the standout performer, anchoring the innings with a composed and unbeaten 62 off 64 deliveries. Her steady hand ensured that India successfully chased down the target, displaying calmness under pressure.
With the series on the line for England, and India just one win away from clinching it, both sides are expected to bring their best game to Lord’s. A thrilling contest is on the cards as the momentum shifts into the second ODI.
ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI playing 11:
ENG-W playing 11 (probable): Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson Richards, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell
IND-W playing 11 (probable): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud
ENG-W vs IND-W head-to-head record in ODIs
Matches Played 77
Won By England Women - 40
Won By India Women - 35
No Result - 02
ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt and Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will take place at 3 PM IST.
ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI live telecast: The live telecast of the 2nd ODI between England women's cricket team and Indian women's cricket team will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
ENG-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI live streaming: The live streaming of the 2nd ODI between England women's cricket team and Indian women's cricket team will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and websites.
2:51 PM
England-W vs India-W 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATE: Toss timings
The toss for the 2nd ODI match between England women and India women will take at 3 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.
2:43 PM
England-W vs India-W 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATE: Match preview
Less than a week after a thrilling men’s Test, international cricket returns to Lord’s for the second women’s ODI between England and India. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after a composed performance in Southampton, where their inexperienced bowling attack impressed by striking at key moments. Kranti Goud and Sneh Rana claimed two wickets each, while young Sree Charani delivered ten economical overs. The top order contributed starts with Deepti Sharma anchoring the chase with a mature, unbeaten knock. However, fielding remains a concern after two dropped catches.
England, after a strong showing in the West Indies, have struggled in recent weeks, losing four of their last six matches on this tour. Their first ODI was marred by a top-order collapse and frequent wicket losses, despite a spirited fielding effort. Nat Sciver-Brunt admitted their total was below par, as the hosts fell short despite a competitive bowling display.
2:30 PM
England-W vs India-W 2nd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATE: Welcome to the live blog
After winning the T20I series vs England by 3-2, and starting the ODI series with a win at Edgbaston, the women in blue will now take the field for the 2nd ODI against England women at Lord's, London with the sole aim to win the match and take the unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series. However, England women are unlikely to make the job that easy for India and women and will try every weapon in their arsenal to keep the series alive till the third and final game. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
