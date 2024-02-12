Explained: AUS vs WI runout controversy; what is MCC Law on appeals?

Cricket is a really funny game!! It amazes many, sometimes due to the game's duration and sometimes with its rules. Such an incredible incident happened during the Australia vs West Indies second T20 International at the Adelaide Oval on February 11, 2024.

Australia was denied the wicket of Alzarri Joseph for not appealing for a runout. The replays showed Joseph was a yard short as Spencer dislodged the bails.

However, the laws of cricket explicitly says that the umpire could adjudge the batter out only after the fielding team appeals.

No appeal = no run out?



An unusual situation unfolded in Sunday night's T20 international #AUSvWI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 11, 2024

Here's what the MCC laws on appeals

According to the custodian of the game, Marylebone Cricket Club law under section 31.1, the umpire should not give the batter out without an appeal.

"Neither umpire shall give a batter out, even though he/she may be out under the Laws, unless appealed to by a fielder. This shall not debar a batter who is out under any of the Laws from leaving the wicket without an appeal having been made.

The MCC laws also explain when a batter will be deemed dismissed. "A batter is dismissed if he/she is either given out by an umpire, on appeal or out under any of the Laws and leaves the wicket as in 31.1."

So, exactly what happened during Australia vs West Indies' 2nd T20 in Adelaide?

Chasing 242 runs, West Indies were nine wickets down in the 19th over. Alzarri drove to cover and ran for a single. Mitchell Marsh collected the ball and threw it to Spencer Johnson, who broke the stumps.

Given the target was out of reach for West Indies, there was very little excitement from the fielders. And the bowler Johnson was on his way back to his mark.

The big screen on the ground showed that Joseph was way out of his ground but the onfield umpire Abood was heard saying, "No appeal."

Tim David protested that he did appeal, but umpire Abood stuck to his judgment. Eventually, Johnson was dismissed, and Australia won the match by 34 runs.

Who said what on the runout controversy?

Glenn Maxwell: "I think the umpire deemed that no one had appealed, and there was a few of us that thought we did appeal. To be fair, I understand; it wasn't like it was a screaming appeal from everyone, but it was probably one of those things where you expect it to go up to the third umpire; we thought it was pretty close, and there were a few of us putting our hands up."

"We sort of stopped, thinking he'd sent it upstairs, and everyone was turned around watching the big screen and the batter had already started walking off. So it was just confusing - thank God it didn't cost the game. Just one of those weird rules in cricket, we should probably just be a bit louder with our appeals."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel