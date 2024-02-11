Sunrisers Eastern Cape win back-to-back SA20 titles, beat Durban by 89 runs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won back-to-back SA20 titles after an empathic 89-run victory over Durban's Super Giants at Newlands here.

After topping the group stage, the Sunrisers delivered a clinical performance in the final on Saturday.



Check India vs Australia final live score and match update of ICC Under 19 World Cup here

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Half-centuries from Tom Abell (55) and Tristan Stubbs (56 not out) along with contributions from Jordan Hermann and captain Aiden Markram, who both contributed 42, respectively, saw the Sunrisers post a formidable 204/3.





Glasses ????????, party of the Champions ???????? — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) February 11, 2024

Dan Worrall (2/15) set the tone upfront again with the dismissal of Quinton de Kock early on before Marco Jansen delivered two hammer blows in the fourth over with the removal of Jon Jon Smuts and Bhanuka Rajapaksa to leave the Super Giants reeling at 7/3.

Wiaan Mulder attempted a recovery job with quickfire 38, but that's when Ottniel Baartman (2/17) delivered the moment of the match.

He had already dismissed Matthew Breetzke, but it was his in-swinger that wrapped the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen on the pads first ball that closed the game as a contest.

DSG were on the ropes at 63/5 which left the door open for Jansen (5/30) to come charging through and finish off the Super Giants tail to complete the back-to-back triumphs.