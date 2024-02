India is aiming for its record sixth ICC Under 19 World Cup title at Williamson Park in Benoni. While Australia is eyeing its fourth U19 World Cup title on Sunday (February 11, 2024). India is the defending champion, but interestingly, Men In Blue has failed to defend the title on all previous occasions when they entered the competition.

When was the ICC Under 19 World Cup first played?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Under 19 World Cup has a rich history, with the first tournament hosted way back in 1988 when the hosts Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets. However, the competition saw a break of 10 years before.

Since 1998, the ICC Under 19 World Cup has been played every two years.