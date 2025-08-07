Home / Cricket / News / Facing Mohammed Siraj is always a challenge for batters, says Moeen Ali

Facing Mohammed Siraj is always a challenge for batters, says Moeen Ali

With 23 scalps to his name, Siraj emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the just-concluded Test tour of England, playing a key role in India holding the hosts to a 2-2 draw

Mohd Siraj
Mohd Siraj
Press Trust of India London
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 8:44 AM IST
Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali feels India pacer Mohammed Siraj's big heart and his steadfast refusal to back down in the face of adversity sets him apart from the rest and makes him a difficult proposition for any batter.

With 23 scalps to his name, Siraj emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the just-concluded Test tour of England, playing a key role in India holding the hosts to a 2-2 draw in an intensely fought five-match series.

"Siraj has been outstanding in the England series. The energy, aggression, and consistency he brings with the ball is world-class. He's matured into a genuine match-winner for India, and it's always a challenge for batsmen facing him," said Moeen in a release from GFS Developments. 

"What impresses me most is his ability to control the ball. He's got a big heart and never backs down - that's what makes him so special. Credit to him for the impact he's making," he added.

Siraj played all five Tests against England and bowled a staggering 185.3 overs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Cricket News Mohammed Siraj Moeen Ali India vs England

Aug 07 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

