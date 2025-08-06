Upcoming cricket matches of Bangladesh: T20Is and ODIs full schedule

Bangladesh Upcoming Cricket Matches Schedule 2025:
|Netherlands Tour of Bangladesh 2025 – T20I Series
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Start Time (GMT)
|Local Time
|08/30/25
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 1st T20I
|Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
|12:00 PM GMT
|06:00 PM LOCAL
|09/01/25
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 2nd T20I
|Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
|12:00 PM GMT
|06:00 PM LOCAL
|09/03/25
|Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 3rd T20I
|Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
|12:00 PM GMT
|06:00 PM LOCAL
|Asia Cup 2025 – Group B Matches (Bangladesh)
|09/11/25
|Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, 3rd Match, Group B
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|02:00 PM GMT
|06:00 PM LOCAL
|09/13/25
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 5th Match, Group B
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|02:00 PM GMT
|06:00 PM LOCAL
|09/16/25
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 9th Match, Group B
|Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
|02:00 PM GMT
|06:00 PM LOCAL
