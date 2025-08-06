Upcoming cricket matches of Pakistan: T20Is and ODIs full schedule

After a disappointing start to their 2025 cricket cycle, Pakistan were faced with multiple changes, including a change of head coach and team skipper. However, things have finally started to shape up for them after a monumental 2-1 series win against the West Indies in the T20I series. Although their next big assignment will be in the UAE in the form of the Asia Cup 2025, they will not be spending the time in between idly, with a crucial ODI series against Pakistan starting August 8, before facing the UAE and Bangladesh in a T20I tri-series starting Friday, August 29.