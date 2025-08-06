Home / Cricket / News / Upcoming cricket matches of Pakistan: T20Is and ODIs full schedule

Pakistan Upcoming Cricket Matches: Pakistan will play an ODI series with the West Indies and a T20I series before starting their Asia Cup 2025 campaign

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 4:34 PM IST
Pakistan cricket 2025 schedule: After a disappointing start to their 2025 cricket cycle, Pakistan were faced with multiple changes, including a change of head coach and team skipper. However, things have finally started to shape up for them after a monumental 2-1 series win against the West Indies in the T20I series. Although their next big assignment will be in the UAE in the form of the Asia Cup 2025, they will not be spending the time in between idly, with a crucial ODI series against Pakistan starting August 8, before facing the UAE and Bangladesh in a T20I tri-series starting Friday, August 29. 

Pakistan upcoming cricket matches Schedule: 

They will then finally start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 12 against Oman.

West Indies vs Pakistan ODI series

After a 2-1 series win in T20Is, Pakistan will face a tough challenge against the West Indies in Caribbean conditions, using the ODI series to assess their form ahead of bigger tournaments. Solid contributions are expected from senior players as Pakistan looks to solve middle-order issues and build confidence. 
ODI Series: Pakistan Tour of West Indies 2025
Date Match Venue Time (IST) GMT Time Local Time
08-Aug 1st ODI – West Indies vs Pakistan Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 11:30:00 PM 06:00:00 PM 02:00:00 PM
10-Aug 2nd ODI – West Indies vs Pakistan Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 07:00:00 PM 01:30:00 PM 09:30:00 AM
12-Aug 3rd ODI – West Indies vs Pakistan Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad 07:00:00 PM 01:30:00 PM 09:30:00 AM

T20 tri-series with UAE and Afghanistan

This Sharjah-based tri-series offers Pakistan valuable match practice and a platform to test new combinations. Facing two regional rivals (Afghanistan and UAE) in familiar conditions, the team aims to fine-tune its T20 strategy and identify the best playing XI for the upcoming Asia Cup in the same conditions. 
UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025
Date Match Venue Time (IST) GMT Time Local Time
29-Aug 1st Match – Afghanistan vs Pakistan Sharjah Cricket Stadium 08:30:00 PM 03:00:00 PM 07:00:00 PM
30-Aug 2nd Match – UAE vs Pakistan Sharjah Cricket Stadium 08:30:00 PM 03:00:00 PM 07:00:00 PM
02-Sep 4th Match – Pakistan vs Afghanistan Sharjah Cricket Stadium 08:30:00 PM 03:00:00 PM 07:00:00 PM
04-Sep 5th Match – Pakistan vs UAE Sharjah Cricket Stadium 08:30:00 PM 03:00:00 PM 07:00:00 PM

Asia Cup 2025

The Asia Cup is Pakistan’s chance to assert dominance in the region and evaluate their T20 World Cup readiness, especially in a group featuring arch-rivals India. The tournament brings high stakes and big expectations as Pakistan seeks both victory and momentum. 
Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 – Group A (Pakistan Matches)
Date Match Venue Time (IST) GMT Time Local Time
12-Sep 4th Match – Pakistan vs Oman Dubai International Stadium 07:30:00 PM 02:00:00 PM 06:00:00 PM
14-Sep 6th Match – India vs Pakistan Dubai International Stadium 07:30:00 PM 02:00:00 PM 06:00:00 PM
17-Sep 10th Match – Pakistan vs UAE Dubai International Stadium 07:30:00 PM 02:00:00 PM 06:00:00 PM
 

Topics :Pakistan cricket teamWest Indies cricket teamAsia CupT20 cricket

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

