Upcoming cricket matches of Pakistan: T20Is and ODIs full schedule

Pakistan upcoming cricket matches Schedule:
West Indies vs Pakistan ODI series
|ODI Series: Pakistan Tour of West Indies 2025
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|GMT Time
|Local Time
|08-Aug
|1st ODI – West Indies vs Pakistan
|Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad
|11:30:00 PM
|06:00:00 PM
|02:00:00 PM
|10-Aug
|2nd ODI – West Indies vs Pakistan
|Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad
|07:00:00 PM
|01:30:00 PM
|09:30:00 AM
|12-Aug
|3rd ODI – West Indies vs Pakistan
|Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad
|07:00:00 PM
|01:30:00 PM
|09:30:00 AM
T20 tri-series with UAE and Afghanistan
|UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|GMT Time
|Local Time
|29-Aug
|1st Match – Afghanistan vs Pakistan
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|08:30:00 PM
|03:00:00 PM
|07:00:00 PM
|30-Aug
|2nd Match – UAE vs Pakistan
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|08:30:00 PM
|03:00:00 PM
|07:00:00 PM
|02-Sep
|4th Match – Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|08:30:00 PM
|03:00:00 PM
|07:00:00 PM
|04-Sep
|5th Match – Pakistan vs UAE
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|08:30:00 PM
|03:00:00 PM
|07:00:00 PM
Asia Cup 2025
|Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 – Group A (Pakistan Matches)
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|GMT Time
|Local Time
|12-Sep
|4th Match – Pakistan vs Oman
|Dubai International Stadium
|07:30:00 PM
|02:00:00 PM
|06:00:00 PM
|14-Sep
|6th Match – India vs Pakistan
|Dubai International Stadium
|07:30:00 PM
|02:00:00 PM
|06:00:00 PM
|17-Sep
|10th Match – Pakistan vs UAE
|Dubai International Stadium
|07:30:00 PM
|02:00:00 PM
|06:00:00 PM
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app