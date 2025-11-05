FIDE World Cup 2025 R2: Indian contingent Game 2 schedule, live streaming

FIDE World Cup 2025 R2: Indian contingent Game 1 results
FIDE World Cup 2025 R2: Indian contingent matchups for Game 2
|Indian Player
|Opponent
|Opponent Country
|Result (Game 1)
|Points
|GM Arjun Erigaisi
|GM Martin Petrov
|Bulgaria
|Win
|1
|GM D Gukesh
|GM Kazybek Nogerbek
|Kazakhstan
|Draw
|0.5
|GM R Praggnanandhaa
|GM Temur Kuybokarov
|Australia
|Draw
|0.5
|GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly
|GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave
|France
|Loss
|0
|GM Diptayan Ghosh
|GM Ian Nepomniachtchi
|FIDE
|Draw
|0.5
|IM Aronyak Ghosh
|GM Levon Aronian
|USA
|Loss
|0
|GM Vidit Gujrathi
|IM Faustino Oro
|Argentina
|Draw
|0.5
|GM Venkataraman Karthik
|GM Aravindh Chithambaram
|India
|Loss
|0
|GM Aravindh Chithambaram
|GM Venkataraman Karthik
|India
|Win
|1
|GM Nihal Sarin
|GM Stamatis Kourkoulos-Arditis
|Greece
|Draw
|0.5
|GM Pentala Harikrishna
|GM Arseniy Nesterov
|FIDE
|Draw
|0.5
|GM Murali Karthikeyan
|GM Pouya Idani
|Iran
|Draw
|0.5
|GM Pa Iniyan
|GM Thai Dai Van Nguyen
|Czech Republic
|Loss
|0
|GM S L Narayanan
|GM Nikita Vitiugov
|England
|Draw
|0.5
|GM Pranesh M
|GM Dmitrij Kollars
|Germany
|Draw
|0.5
|GM Pranav V
|GM Aryan Tari
|Norway
|Draw
|0.5
|GM Raunak Sadhwani
|GM Robert Hovhannisyan
|Armenia
|Draw
|0.5
FIDE World Cup 2025 R2: Game 2 live streaming and telecast details
