FIDE World Cup 2025 R2: Indian contingent Game 2 schedule, live streaming

The FIDE World Cup 2025 will continue Round 2 action today in Goa, and the Indian contingent is firmly in the spotlight. With 17 of the country's finest — including GM D Gukesh, GM Arjun Erigaisi, and GM R Praggnanandhaa — still alive, Game 2 presents a crucial opportunity to either seal progression or force tiebreaks. After a strong start by the Indians in Game 1, all eyes are on their classical games today as they aim to leverage momentum, stay sharp, and secure their places in Round 3.

FIDE World Cup 2025 R2: Indian contingent Game 1 results After the completion of Game 1 in Round 2, India’s campaign at the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 remains well-balanced, with several players positioned strongly to advance. Arjun Erigaisi and Aravindh Chithambaram took commanding leads with clinical victories over GM Martin Petrov and GM Karthik Venkataraman respectively; both now require only a draw in Game 2 to reach the third round. The country’s top trio — D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, and Vidit Gujrathi — all opened with solid draws and will look to press for wins in their second classical games to seal qualification without entering tiebreaks. A large group including Nihal Sarin, Harikrishna, Diptayan Ghosh, Murali Karthikeyan, S L Narayanan, Pranesh M, Pranav V, and Raunak Sadhwani also drew their openers, meaning any win in Game 2 will push them through, while another draw would send them to the rapid-play tiebreaks.

On the flip side, Surya Shekhar Ganguly, IM Aronyak Ghosh, Pa Iniyan, and Karthik Venkataraman suffered losses and now face must-win situations in Game 2 to keep their hopes alive. FIDE World Cup 2025 R2: Indian contingent matchups for Game 2 Indian Player Opponent Opponent Country Result (Game 1) Points GM Arjun Erigaisi GM Martin Petrov Bulgaria Win 1 GM D Gukesh GM Kazybek Nogerbek Kazakhstan Draw 0.5 GM R Praggnanandhaa GM Temur Kuybokarov Australia Draw 0.5 GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave France Loss 0 GM Diptayan Ghosh GM Ian Nepomniachtchi FIDE Draw 0.5 IM Aronyak Ghosh GM Levon Aronian USA Loss 0 GM Vidit Gujrathi IM Faustino Oro Argentina Draw 0.5 GM Venkataraman Karthik GM Aravindh Chithambaram India Loss 0 GM Aravindh Chithambaram GM Venkataraman Karthik India Win 1 GM Nihal Sarin GM Stamatis Kourkoulos-Arditis Greece Draw 0.5 GM Pentala Harikrishna GM Arseniy Nesterov FIDE Draw 0.5 GM Murali Karthikeyan GM Pouya Idani Iran Draw 0.5 GM Pa Iniyan GM Thai Dai Van Nguyen Czech Republic Loss 0 GM S L Narayanan GM Nikita Vitiugov England Draw 0.5 GM Pranesh M GM Dmitrij Kollars Germany Draw 0.5 GM Pranav V GM Aryan Tari Norway Draw 0.5 GM Raunak Sadhwani GM Robert Hovhannisyan Armenia Draw 0.5

FIDE World Cup 2025 R2: Game 2 live streaming and telecast details When will Game 2 of Round 2 of the FIDE World Cup 2025 be played? Game 2 of the second round of the FIDE World Cup 2025 will be played on Wednesday, November 5. What is the venue for the FIDE World Cup 2025? The FIDE World Cup 2025 is taking place at Resort Rio in Goa from Saturday, November 1 to Wednesday, November 26. How many Indians are playing in Round 2 of the FIDE World Cup 2025? A total of 17 Indian players are featuring in Round 2 of the FIDE World Cup 2025.