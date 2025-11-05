NZ vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20 match in Auckland today?

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20 playing 11:
New Zealand Playing 11 vs West Indies: Tim Robinson, Devon Conway(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy
West Indies Playing 11 vs New Zealand: Shai Hope(w/c), Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales
|New Zealand vsd West Indies 1st T20 broadcast details
|Region
|TV Broadcast (Telecast)
|Online Streaming
|India
|Sony Sports TEN Network
|Sony Liv, FanCode, Prime Video
|New Zealand
|TVNZ+ & TVNZ 1
|TVNZ+
|UK
|TNT Sports
|TNT Sports Online
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Kayo Sports, Foxtel
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports
|SportsMax
|South Africa
|SuperSport Action
|SuperSport App
|Pakistan
|No confirmed TV
|Tapmad
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV (USA), Shaw TV (Canada)
|Willow App
|Middle East
|No confirmed TV
|Switch TV
New Zealand vs West Indies today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details
