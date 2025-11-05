NZ vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20 match in Auckland today?

New Zealand and West Indies are taking on each other in the first of the five-match T20 series today at Eden Park, Auckland. In the match, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and invited Shai Hope-led West Indies to bat first. Both teams are eyeing some much-needed winning momentum in the format ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which is now just a few months away.

When will the first T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies be played?

The first T20 of the five-match series between New Zealand and West Indies will be played on Friday, November 5.

What will be the venue for the first T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies on November 5?

The November 5 T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies will be played at Eden Park, Auckland.

When will the toss for the first T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies take place?

The toss for the first T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies will take place at 11:15 am IST.

