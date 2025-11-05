Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Heaven Premier League: How players, umpires were left stranded in Kashmir

Heaven Premier League: How players, umpires were left stranded in Kashmir

By the tenth day of the event, on November 2, players realised they hadn't been paid. Growing unease turned to panic when organisers stopped responding to calls.

IHPL

IHPL

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Heaven’s Premier League (IHPL) was launched with much fanfare in Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium, promising to unite cricket, entertainment, and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.  The privately run tournament, reportedly backed by an organisation called Yuva Society Mohali, roped in big international names like Chris Gayle, Jesse Ryder, Richard Levi, and Thisara Perera, alongside Indian domestic players such as Praveen Kumar and Ishwar Pandey. For several days, matches went on as planned. But behind the scenes, the glitter was fading fast.
 
Payments Stop and Panic Spreads
 
By the tenth day of the event, on November 2, players realised they hadn’t been paid. Growing unease turned to panic when organisers stopped responding to calls. Hotel staff in Srinagar refused to let the players check out, citing unpaid bills amounting to over ₹51 lakh.
 

Also Read

New Zealand vsd West Indies 1st T20 broadcast details

NZ vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 1st T20 match in Auckland today?

India vs Australia 4th T20 Playing 11

India vs Australia 4th T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

The 39-year-old batter will not be considered for the national team again and his contract will not be renewed when it expires at the end of this year, ZC said.

Former Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams dropped from team over drug use

Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan survive late scare to beat South Africa in ODI series opener

Jasprit Bumrah plane crash gesture after taking Haris Rauff's wicket

Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: ICC sanctions Bumrah, Arshdeep, Surya; Rauf banned

Some overseas players, including Gayle and Ryder, had already flown out, but for others, confusion reigned. “Between 11:30 am and 5:30 pm, no players or officials were allowed to leave,” said Ishwar Pandey, who described scenes of frustration and disbelief among participants. 
 
Empty Stands and Broken Promises
 
According to an Indian Express report, it was revealed that the league had struggled with poor attendance. Despite signing international stars to attract crowds, the organisers found it financially unviable. When spectators didn’t turn up in expected numbers, the financial structure of the league began to collapse. As funds dried up, players stopped receiving payments, and eventually refused to play.
Attempts by organisers to skip group matches and directly stage semi-finals were met with resistance from unpaid players who demanded dues first.
 
The Aftermath: Anger and Accountability
 
As the organisers allegedly fled the city, chaos engulfed the tournament. Match officials, commentators, and hotel staff were all left unpaid. Reports claim that only a fraction of the promised amount, as little as 10%,  reached the players.
The fallout was swift: Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) removed Ashu Dani, a coordinator linked to the event, from his post amid controversy over his involvement.
 
A Lesson for Indian Cricket
 
What began as a vision to promote cricket and tourism in Kashmir ended in financial mismanagement and disillusionment. Players who once saw IHPL as a fresh platform now describe it as a cautionary tale — a reminder of the risks behind unregulated private leagues and the need for greater accountability in India’s growing cricket ecosystem

More From This Section

Marnus Labuschagne

Labuschagne returns to Australia's Ashes squad after missing WI series

Ashwin

Ashwin's Big Bash dream shattered as knee injury rules him out of BBL15

Indian women's cricket team

No victory parade for India women's team; PM Modi to felicitate on Nov 5

All you need to know about WPL 2026 retentions ahead of mega auction

WPL 2026 retention: Deadline date, rules, price slab, available purse

Shafali Verma, Shafali

Shafali Varma named North Zone captain for Senior Inter-Zone T20 trophy

Topics : Cricket News Chris Gayle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO GMPBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon